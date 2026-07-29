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Jessie James Decker's Husband Eric Ignores Her Advances as She Flashes Him in Towel: 'How I Know He's Still Upset With Me'

Photo of Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker
Source: MEGA

Jessie James Decker joked about how she knows her husband is 'mad' at her.'

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July 29 2026, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

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Jessie James Decker admitted she can always tell when her husband, Eric Decker, is upset with her, revealing he has a surprising way of showing it.

The television personality, 38, shared a video of herself striking various poses and using her body to try to entice her husband via Instagram on Tuesday, July 28.

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Jessie James Decker Got Candid About Marriage

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Photo of Jessie James Decker claimed her husband, Eric Decker, ignores her advances when he's 'mad' at her.
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker claimed her husband, Eric Decker, ignores her advances when he's 'mad' at her.

The video kicked off with the mom-of-four bending over her kitchen counter at the exact moment her NFL hubby, 39, walked by, completely ignoring the moves meant to seduce him.

Another moment captured Eric walking into the room with his wife, who wore nothing but a towel. As he entered, she flashed him, but he didn't even give her a second look.

A final scene showed Jessie shimmying her chest in front of the athlete, but his attention remained fixed on his phone.

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Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker made a candid confession about her marriage.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

Photo of Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker got married in 2013.
Source: MEGA

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker got married in 2013.

"must’ve been a real bad girl to get this kind of treatment😩," she captioned the video, which also featured the text: "How I know he's still upset with me."

Several of Jessie's more than 3.4 million followers flooded the comments section to share their take.

"The bend over the counter 😂😂😂😂😂 totally have been there 💀," one fan wrote, while another said, "You guys crack me up 😂 you two are the best ❤️."

"No way he can be upset with your sweet self…," a third added.

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Inside Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker's Relationship

Photo of Jessie James Decker said she and Eric Decker keep their relationship 'playful.'
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker said she and Eric Decker keep their relationship 'playful.'

Jessie and Eric met through a mutual friend in 2011. The pair tied the knot two years later and have since welcomed four children together: Vivianne, 12, Eric "Bubby," 10, Forrest, 8, and Denver, 2.

The influencer recently got candid about maintaining the spark in their marriage while navigating the realities of raising kids.

"The best piece of advice that I've learned that actually works in real life is to keep flirting," she said in an interview with a news outlet on June 12. "You have to keep things playful. You've gotta keep that young love spirit, and we just naturally do. You gotta be silly."

Jessie James Decker Is 'Madly in Love' With Eric Decker

Photo of Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker share four children.
Source: MEGA

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker share four children.

Jessie shared that she was "still madly in love with him," adding that she hasn't felt that they had to "work hard" to make their marriage work.

"I still look at him with the same goo goo gaga eyes as I did from the beginning," she continued. "He's my best friend, and we're still more in love than ever, and I'm so grateful for that. Yeah, early on they tell you, 'oh, that'll fade,' and it hasn't faded."

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