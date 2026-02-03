Jessie James Decker Gushes Over 'Amazing Big Sister' Vivian and Denver's 'Beautiful' Bond: 'They're So Similar'

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie James Decker is in awe of her daughter, Vivian, taking care of her baby brother Denver, who was born in February 2024. "She is so good. She's such an amazing girl, such an amazing big sister. She does things without us even asking! She'll want to go get him out of his crib in the morning or change his diaper or get him a bottle. She loves snuggling with him. I can't imagine us not doing this together with her. It's such a beautiful thing. She's almost 12, and she just gets it!" the singer, 37, who teamed up with AbbVie for their Love in Mind™, an educational initiative that seeks to elevate the conversation about the emotional impact of living with migraine, beyond the physical symptoms, with a focus on dating and romantic relationships, exclusively told OK!.

Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram The star's daughter helps out with her youngest brother.

The country star, who also shares sons Eric "Bubby" and Forrest with husband Eric Decker, admits she was eager to see how her kids would bond with the tot. "I was curious. I was like, 'How will this go down? How will this be?' I had the first three back to back, but Vivian and Denver are 10 years apart, but it's the most beautiful thing to see. I love it," she gushed, adding she felt like she had "re-learn everything again."

Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram The country star shares four kids with Eric Decker.

"All these new things came out," the starlet recalls of having a baby later on. "I didn't want a baby shower because I felt silly! I was like, 'This is my fourth kid,' but my sister and sister-in-law were like, 'We're throwing you one.'" Denver is also close to his cousins, which has been fun for Jessie and her family to see.

Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram The pair welcomed Denver in 2024.

"He completes me. He's amazing. He's the greatest. He's a lot like Vivi actually. If they came out as twins, it would have made sense. They're so similar," she shared. Though the entrepreneur is busy, she makes an effort to keep the spark alive in her marriage. "We just felt it from the beginning. We always had a strong foundation. We were super attracted to each other, and we always say we view the world the same way, we have the same values, we want to raise our kids the same way, we want to live life the same way," she said. "When you align on all of those things, it makes for a strong foundation. We just give each other what each other wants."

Eric, 38, is also super supportive, especially when Jessie was dealing with some health issues. The performer is partnering with AbbVie for their Love in Mind™ initiative, which is "near and dear" to her heart, as she suffered from migraines, which is more than just a headache. It is an underdiagnosed, undertreated neurological disease that can cause debilitating pain affecting nearly 40 million Americans. The Love in Mind survey, conducted online by Harris Poll on behalf of AbbVie, examined how migraines can affect the emotional, social and romantic lives of 606 adults living with the disease. "I have struggled with migraines for as long as I can remember," she shared. "I was finally able to see the light at the end of the tunnel and get the treatment I needed for myself. I want to be open and honest so people can find the best treatment. Speak to your healthcare provider and really figure it out. For the longest time, I put it off because I didn't want to deal with it, but I finally got the help I needed, and it was a game-changer."

"I have less pain. Living with pain is not ideal," she continued. "It was something I struggled with. It would keep me from going to things I wanted to go to and enjoying certain things, but staying on top of it, helped. Eric is so in tune with his body and aware because it was his job as a professional athlete to take care of himself, and so he has really taught me that. He's really given me that new mindset of you have to take care of yourself. You've got one body, so take care of it! He was my advocate and wanted me to get the treatment I needed and staying on top of it."

Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram Jessie James Decker said she and her husband have the same values.

