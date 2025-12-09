or
Jewel, 51, Flaunts Ageless Beauty and Snatched Physique in Exotic Animal Print Bikini: Photos

Source: MEGA; @jewel/Instagram

Singer Jewel, 51, showed off her stunning, ageless look in a bold animal-print bikini during a luxurious getaway to beautiful Barbados.

Dec. 9 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Jewel turned heads on vacation, flaunting her ageless beauty in a wild animal-print two-piece.

“#Barbuda for a few days of sun before more winter snow,” Jewel, 51, captioned a carousel of vacation photos via Instagram on Monday, December 8.

Jewel Showed Off Her Bikini Body

Photo of Jewel flaunted her bikini body in a sultry animal-print bikini.
Source: @jewel/Instagram

Jewel flaunted her bikini body in a sultry animal-print bikini.

The luxe vacation snaps showed the “You Were Meant for Me” singer striking poses on a sandy beach in a brown zebra-print string bikini. Radiating timeless beauty, the musician kept her look effortless with a fresh face and her blonde hair falling in loose beach waves.

Jewel also shared glimpses from the rest of her getaway, including shots of her enjoying fresh seafood and taking in the stunning natural beauty that Barbados has to offer.

Jewel Spent Time in Barbados

Photo of Jewel spent some time in between shows in Barbados.
Source: @jewel/Instagram

Jewel spent some time in between shows in Barbados.

“Wow you are absolutely stunning!!!” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, another user added, “You are gorgeous my dear. Love the way you take care of yourself.”

“As beautiful as always,” a third added.

Jewel looked radiant and recently opened up about how she reached her peak health, admitting she got rid of all the televisions in her home.

“Waking up and looking at my texts right away is not a good thing for me,” she told a news outlet last month. “That urge to wake up right away and just look at your phone — it starts getting you engaged, and that’s not fun for my mental health.”

Jewel Opened Up About Her Wellness Routine

Photo of Jewel explained that she used anxiety as her 'ally.'
Source: MEGA

Jewel explained that she used anxiety as her 'ally.'

The four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter has worked hard on achieving peace, using her anxiety as an “ally.”

“Once I found out what my triggers are, I was able to start to really help support myself around those times,” she recalled. “I look at it as my body’s way of telling me something.”

The "Sammy the Spider" singer previously opened up about choosing to prioritize her well-being after formerly using music as a way to cope with her struggles.

Jewel Talked Mental Health

Photo of Jewel is known to speak out about mental health.
Source: MEGA

Jewel is known to speak out about mental health.

"When I was discovered, my No. 1 goal wasn't to be a musician," she told Us Weekly. "It was to make sure that I could learn how to be, I called it a happy, whole human instead of a human full of holes."

Jewel elaborated, "I never wanted my mental health to be the price I paid for my career. And as we're seeing with so many celebrities and artists, we're losing too many people. This job is a difficult job, but so many jobs are; we have a lot of pressure that we're dealing with in the world."

