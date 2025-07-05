'Thought You Were Better Than This': Singer Jewel Blasted for Racy Makeover After Attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding
Famed singer Jewel debuted a timeless and fashionable makeover, prompting her fans to rip her apart for being disingenuous about who she really is.
The 51-year-old’s new look could be seen in Instagram photos she shared during the weekend of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding on June 27.
Jewel, who was part of the star-studded guest list for the Venetian wedding and its festivities, wore a black Dolce & Gabbana lingerie-inspired outfit to celebrate the newlyweds.
Jewel Ripped Apart for Racy Makeover
The lacy corseted top left little to the imagination as she posed with a black and white floral garment hanging off of her shoulder. She paired the outfit with black tights, a matching mini purse and chose to ditch the diamond accessories, leaving her racy outfit to be the main event of her fashion statement.
During the three-day event, Jewel also flaunted her toned physique in an asymmetrical red mini-dress. The singer’s long legs were put on full display as a lengthy sewn-in train trailed behind.
Although the folk singer stunned in her looks from the highly publicized wedding, her longtime fans ripped her apart for being a “sellout” by supporting the billionaire and his wife.
Critics Call Jewel 'Disgusting' for Attending Bezos-Sánchez Wedding
“Thought you were better than this,” commented one.
“That’s disappointing. I’m unfollowing every celebrity that is choosing status and wealth over people and planet,” wrote another.
“So sad and disgusting. I think most of us thought you were a better person,” added a third.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“It’s like your current actions totally contradict the messages that flowed through your lyrics for so many years,” said another.
Many others suggested Jewel “sold her soul” to be invited to the wedding of the year, which reportedly cost over $50 million and featured a party on Bezos’ $500 million superyacht.
Jewel Apologizes to Her Fans for Political Performance
This isn’t the only public scrutiny that Jewel has faced this year, though. Back in January, the “You Were Meant For Me” songstress told fans in an Instagram video that she was “so sorry” for offending them by performing at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again Inaugural Ball.
“If I wait to try until I agree 100 percent with the people that might be willing to help me, I’d never get off the bench,” Jewel said, referring to how she performed at the political event to advocate for mental health and mingle with leaders who could help her make a difference for the welfare of “vulnerable” Americans.