'Thought You Were Better Than This': Singer Jewel Blasted for Racy Makeover After Attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding

Famed singer Jewel debuted a timeless and fashionable makeover, prompting her fans to rip her apart for being disingenuous about who she really is.

The 51-year-old’s new look could be seen in Instagram photos she shared during the weekend of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding on June 27.

Jewel, who was part of the star-studded guest list for the Venetian wedding and its festivities, wore a black Dolce & Gabbana lingerie-inspired outfit to celebrate the newlyweds.