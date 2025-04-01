or
Inside Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding Guest List: Leonardo DiCaprio, Eva Longoria and More

jeff bezos lauren sanchez wedding guest list
Source: MEGA

Multiple news outlets confirmed that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez sent out invitations before the 'wedding of the century' this spring.

By:

April 1 2025, Published 7:05 a.m. ET

Anna Wintour

anna wintour
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are planning their highly anticipated wedding.

Reports indicated that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour received an invite to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Italian nuptials in summer.

Barbra Streisand

barbra streisand
Source: MEGA

News outlets said Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have sent out their wedding invitations to their guests.

Bezos and Sánchez reportedly asked Barbra Streisand to attend their wedding, as well.

Barry Diller and Diane von Fürstenberg

barry diller and diane von furstenberg
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez first sparked dating rumors in 2018.

Media mogul Barry Diller and his wife, Diane von Fürstenberg, are among the high-profile guests who received wedding invites from Bezos and Sánchez.

Bill Gates

bill gates
Source: MEGA

They made headlines when they were spotted on a romantic helicopter ride in California in October 2018.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was officially invited to witness Bezos and Sánchez's big day.

Brian Grazer

brian glazer
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez sparked romance rumors after his divorce from MacKenzie Scott.

In addition to celebrities and business moguls, movie producer Brian Grazer also got word about the nuptials.

Brooks Nader

brooks nader
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott were together for 25 years.

Sánchez's longtime pal Brooks Nader reportedly got a coveted wedding invitation, per reports.

Camila Morrone

camila morrone
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez also divorced her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell.

Even model Camila Morrone reportedly secured an invitation to Bezos and Sánchez's special day.

Eva Longoria

eva longoria
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez shares two children with Patrick Whitesell.

Eva Longoria, per reports, was also asked to attend Bezos and Sánchez's upcoming wedding.

Gayle King

gayle king
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez and Tony Gonzalez also welcomed a son together.

According to Daily Mail, Gayle King got an invite to the A-listers' Italian wedding ceremony.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

ivanka trump and jared kushner
Source: MEGA

Sources said Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez 'fell in love' while working together on different projects.

Both Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, will reportedly join Bezos and Sánchez's ceremony.

Jewel

jewel
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's relationship was confirmed in January 2019.

Per news reports, singer Jewel is one of the expected guests at the wedding.

Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss

joshua kushner and karlie kloss
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez made more public appearances together starting in 2019.

Sources said Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss will be in attendance at Bezos and Sánchez's wedding day.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

katy perry and orlando bloom
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez said she and Jeff Bezos are 'together all the time.'

After vacationing with Bezos and Sánchez several times over the past few years, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expected to attend the couple's wedding ceremony.

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

In May 2023, a source confirmed Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez got engaged while in Fance.

Kim Kardashian, who posed for a picture with Bezos and Sánchez at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party, was reportedly added to the guest list.

Kris Jenner

kris jenner
Source: MEGA

They hosted their engagement party in August 2023.

Kardashian's momager, Kris Jenner, has a close relationship with Sánchez. Thus, sources assumed she has secured an invitation to the wedding.

Leonardo DiCaprio

leonardo dicaprio
Source: MEGA

According to Lauren Sánchez, she has a Pinterest board for wedding planning.

Amazon founder's longtime pal Leonardo DiCaprio will possibly be present at the nuptials.

Oprah Winfrey

oprah winfrey
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez got to know each other through Patrick Whitesell.

Per TMZ, Oprah Winfrey also scored an invite to Bezos and Sánchez's wedding.

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan

queen rania al abdullah of jordan
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos shares four children with MacKenzie Scott.

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan will be part of the star-studded soirée in the summer.

Robert Pattinson

robert pattinson
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott are co-parenting after their divorce.

Robert Pattinson, who was present at Bezos and Sánchez's Los Angeles engagement party in December 2023, might also join the fun at the pair's upcoming wedding.

Sydney Sweeney

sydney sweeney
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos' children are extremely private.

Sydney Sweeney is rumored to be on the guest list, as well, after she spent time with Sánchez in New York in July 2024.

