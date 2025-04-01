Inside Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding Guest List: Leonardo DiCaprio, Eva Longoria and More
Anna Wintour
Reports indicated that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour received an invite to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Italian nuptials in summer.
Barbra Streisand
Bezos and Sánchez reportedly asked Barbra Streisand to attend their wedding, as well.
Barry Diller and Diane von Fürstenberg
Media mogul Barry Diller and his wife, Diane von Fürstenberg, are among the high-profile guests who received wedding invites from Bezos and Sánchez.
Bill Gates
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was officially invited to witness Bezos and Sánchez's big day.
Brian Grazer
In addition to celebrities and business moguls, movie producer Brian Grazer also got word about the nuptials.
Brooks Nader
Sánchez's longtime pal Brooks Nader reportedly got a coveted wedding invitation, per reports.
Camila Morrone
Even model Camila Morrone reportedly secured an invitation to Bezos and Sánchez's special day.
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria, per reports, was also asked to attend Bezos and Sánchez's upcoming wedding.
Gayle King
According to Daily Mail, Gayle King got an invite to the A-listers' Italian wedding ceremony.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner
Both Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, will reportedly join Bezos and Sánchez's ceremony.
Jewel
Per news reports, singer Jewel is one of the expected guests at the wedding.
Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss
Sources said Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss will be in attendance at Bezos and Sánchez's wedding day.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
After vacationing with Bezos and Sánchez several times over the past few years, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expected to attend the couple's wedding ceremony.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian, who posed for a picture with Bezos and Sánchez at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party, was reportedly added to the guest list.
Kris Jenner
Kardashian's momager, Kris Jenner, has a close relationship with Sánchez. Thus, sources assumed she has secured an invitation to the wedding.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Amazon founder's longtime pal Leonardo DiCaprio will possibly be present at the nuptials.
Oprah Winfrey
Per TMZ, Oprah Winfrey also scored an invite to Bezos and Sánchez's wedding.
Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan
Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan will be part of the star-studded soirée in the summer.
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson, who was present at Bezos and Sánchez's Los Angeles engagement party in December 2023, might also join the fun at the pair's upcoming wedding.
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney is rumored to be on the guest list, as well, after she spent time with Sánchez in New York in July 2024.