Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Bill Stevenson Called Cops About Domestic Dispute Before Wife Linda Was Pronounced Dead at Their Home

Jill Biden's former husband, Bill Stevenson, is cooperating with authorities after his wife's death.

Dec. 31 2025, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

More details are coming to light in regards to the death of Linda Stevenson, who was married to Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, when she died at their Delaware home on Sunday, December 28.

According to a report, Bill was the one who called the cops about a domestic dispute at their place, and he was present at the house when they arrived.

How Did Linda Stevenson Die?

Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, called cops about a domestic dispute before his wife, Linda, was pronounced dead at their home.

Although responders tried to save her life when they found her unresponsive in their living room after 11 p.m. ET, she was soon officially pronounced dead.

Bill is cooperating with authorities, and though the death is being handled by the New Castle County Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit, no criminal charges have been filed so far.

Linda's cause of death is still unknown, but "cardiac arrest" was mentioned in a dispatch call.

Inside Jill Biden's Troubled Marriage to Bill Stevenson

Jill Biden and Bill Stevenson's marriage spanned from 1970 to 1975.

Jill was 23 when she married Bill in 1970, and their relationship was short-lived due to multiple issues.

In Julie Pace's biography Jill, she explained of their romance, "She had these expectations of sort of what that marriage was going to be, and the marriage did not live up to those expectations. She was incredibly young and probably a bit naive about what life was going to look like, and it stings her. It really stings her, and it makes her question quite a bit."

"She's very good at compartmentalizing. I think that's another moment where she did that. She kind of compartmentalizes," the author shared. "'This was a failure, and I'm really pretty devastated about it, but I'm going to compartmentalize that, and I'm going to move on, and I'm going to start building out my career.'"

Jill Biden

A biographer claimed the short marriage didn't live up to Jill Biden's 'expectations.'

The exes were once entangled in a legal battle, as Jill wanted half ownership of Stone Balloon, a bar near the University of Delaware that Bill owned.

However, she didn't end up successful in her pursuit. The establishment has since closed.

When Did Jill and Joe Biden Meet?

The former first couple married in 1977.

Jill met current husband Joe Biden in 1975 via a blind date set up by the former POTUS' brother.

The two went on to wed in 1977 and welcomed daughter Ashley in 1981.

The ex-president also has sons Hunter and Beau, as well as daughter Naomi, with late wife Neilia. Neilia and Naomi died in a tragic 1972 car accident, and in 2015, Beau sadly passed away from brain cancer.

