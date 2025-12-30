Shocking Twist: Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Bill Stevenson's Wife Found Dead After Cops Called to Home for Domestic Dispute

Article continues below advertisement

Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, is in the midst of a tragic situation after his wife was pronounced dead at their Delaware home on Sunday night, December 28. Linda Stevenson was found unresponsive by police after cops were called to the residence for a domestic dispute, New Castle County Police revealed to TMZ. She was 64. Law enforcement officials said they were dispatched to the home in Oak Hill at around 11:15 p.m. ET and discovered Linda in the living room.

Source: Newsmax/YouTube

Despite officers' attempts to perform life-saving measures, Linda was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives from New Castle County Police's Criminal Investigations Unit have taken over the investigation into Linda's death, though no charges have been filed at time of press. The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will complete an autopsy report on Linda's body to determine the manner and cause of her death.

Source: Newsmax/YouTube

In dispatch audio obtained by the news outlet, there were mentions of cardiac arrest. Bill married Linda at some point after his nasty divorce from Jill was finalized in May 1975, ending their roughly 5-year marriage. The doctor of education met Bill in college and married him at age 23 in 1970 while still a student at the University of Delaware. They separated in 1974.

Source: MEGA

Jill’s bitter legal battle with her first husband involved the former first lady fighting for half ownership of Stone Balloon — the popular college bar near the University of Delaware’s campus that Bill formerly owned and founded in 1971. The hot spot ran as a major music venue, combining college drinking and concerts to make for a huge success. The Stone Balloon hosted a number of iconic bands like The Rolling Stones an Queen before closing in 2005. It was eventually bought by new owners, who brought back the establishment’s original name despite rebranding. She ultimately failed to score partial ownership of the bar and went on to marry former President Joe Biden in 1977. Jill met Joe on a blind date arranged by the Democratic politician’s brother Frank in March 1975 — two months before her and Bill’s civil divorce was granted. At the time, Joe was a 33-year-old U.S. senator and had devastatingly lost his first wife, Neilia, at age 30 and their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, as a result of a tragic car accident in 1972. More to come...