Jill Whelan Hints a 'Love Boat' Remake Is in the Works as She Gushes Over Having a 'Blast' With Her Costars

Though the hit series The Love Boat ended in 1990, Jill Whelan — who played Vicki Stubing, the daughter of Captain Stubing, in six of the nine seasons of the TV series — is on board with potentially rebooting or remaking the series if that were ever an option.

"Who's to say there aren't talks already!" the actress, 58, exclusively told OK! while celebrating Valentine’s Day with Princess Cruises’ Love by Britto restaurant at its New York City shoreside popup, which runs through Friday, February 14.

"When I started working with Princess Cruises as an adult, people started coming up to me and talking about The Love Boat. One of the comments we get is that people watched it with their grandparents. I think it's a good time to remake it. When we get together with the cast on the ship to do a Q&A, people sleep outside of the theater the night before! They want to make sure they can get in! That made me start thinking, 'Maybe there's a way for my character to pop up.' I want to see where she goes!"