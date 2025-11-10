Jim Carrey Looks Unrecognizable at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: 'Did He Get Work Done?'

Article continues below advertisement

Jim Carrey sparked plastic surgery rumors at a recent event. The actor, 63, looked unrecognizable on the red carpet at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, November 8. A fresh-faced Carrey reunited with his How the Grinch Stole Christmas costar Taylor Momsen for the first time in 25 years.

He sported a long, black-and-white pinstripe coat with a graphic T-shirt underneath featuring a photo of an ominous hallway. Meanwhile, the Gossip Girl alum rocked her signature black eyeshadow with a leather jacket and fishnet tights. The duo was all smiles on the red carpet as Momsen wrapped her arm around the actor's shoulder.

Fans Speculate Jim Carrey Got Plastic Surgery

However, some fans were less focused on the reunion and more interested in Carrey's complexion. "Did Jim Carrey get some work done?" one person questioned on Instagram. "His face was so expressive, I doubt he can still move it like how he did," another pointed out on Reddit. "That's not Jim Carrey, and anyone who says it is either blind or mentally manipulated," a third quipped on X.

Did Jim Carrey Get Plastic Surgery?

Carrey has not confirmed or denied his recent plastic surgery, but he has made light of rumors in the past. In 2003, he arrived at the Teen Choice Awards with his face covered in bandages to mock headlines that he had gotten work done. He removed the face covering, revealing bruises painted on with makeup, as he accepted the award for Choice Movie Comedy Actor. "I'm sorry, I'm in the middle of having work done...." he said sarcastically. "I need to look younger to continue to appeal to the teen audience."

Jim Carrey Reunites With Taylor Momsen

