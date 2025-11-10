or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > jim carrey
OK LogoPHOTOS

Jim Carrey Looks Unrecognizable at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: 'Did He Get Work Done?'

Photo of Jim Carrey
Source: MEGA

Jim Carrey fueled plastic surgery buzz with a noticeably different complexion at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jim Carrey sparked plastic surgery rumors at a recent event.

The actor, 63, looked unrecognizable on the red carpet at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, November 8.

A fresh-faced Carrey reunited with his How the Grinch Stole Christmas costar Taylor Momsen for the first time in 25 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Jim Carrey is rumored to have gotten plastic surgery.
Source: MEGA

Jim Carrey is rumored to have gotten plastic surgery.

He sported a long, black-and-white pinstripe coat with a graphic T-shirt underneath featuring a photo of an ominous hallway. Meanwhile, the Gossip Girl alum rocked her signature black eyeshadow with a leather jacket and fishnet tights. The duo was all smiles on the red carpet as Momsen wrapped her arm around the actor's shoulder.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Speculate Jim Carrey Got Plastic Surgery

Image of Jim Carrey reunited with Taylor Momsen.
Source: MEGA

Jim Carrey reunited with Taylor Momsen.

However, some fans were less focused on the reunion and more interested in Carrey's complexion.

"Did Jim Carrey get some work done?" one person questioned on Instagram.

"His face was so expressive, I doubt he can still move it like how he did," another pointed out on Reddit.

"That's not Jim Carrey, and anyone who says it is either blind or mentally manipulated," a third quipped on X.

MORE ON:
jim carrey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Did Jim Carrey Get Plastic Surgery?

Image of Jim Carrey attended the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Source: MEGA

Jim Carrey attended the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Carrey has not confirmed or denied his recent plastic surgery, but he has made light of rumors in the past. In 2003, he arrived at the Teen Choice Awards with his face covered in bandages to mock headlines that he had gotten work done. He removed the face covering, revealing bruises painted on with makeup, as he accepted the award for Choice Movie Comedy Actor.

"I'm sorry, I'm in the middle of having work done...." he said sarcastically. "I need to look younger to continue to appeal to the teen audience."

Jim Carrey Reunites With Taylor Momsen

Image of Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen costarred in 'The Grinch.'
Source: MEGA

Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen costarred in 'The Grinch.'

Carrey did not address the most recent plastic surgery buzz on the red carpet, but he was thrilled to be back with Momsen.

"We haven’t seen each other since The Grinch," he exclaimed, while the actress confirmed, "Yeah, it’s been 25 years. This is insane."

The 32-year-old praised her former costar in a red carpet interview.

"I just love that [Jim] was very protective of me," Momsen, who was just 5 years old when she played Cindy-Lou Who, expressed. "He was always very kind. And just the entire experience of filming Grinch and getting to know him so well, even in all the makeup, was just wonderful."

She continued, "As a young person watching an artist at work and taking their craft so seriously, that left a really powerful, lasting impact on me as an adult now. And I'm excited to be able to tell him that as a grownup."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.