Hermit Jim Carrey Reunites With Taylor Momsen 25 Years After 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' Came Out: Photos

jim carrey taylor momsen reunite years after grinch
Source: MEGA

Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen reunited 25 years after the release of 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Published 7:09 a.m. ET

Taylor Momsen and Jim Carrey finally crossed paths again — 25 years after How the Grinch Stole Christmas hit theaters.

The pair stepped out on Saturday, November 8, at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, marking their first reunion since the 2000 holiday classic.

image of Taylor Momsen and Jim Carrey reunited at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony after 25 years.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Momsen and Jim Carrey reunited at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony after 25 years.

“I just love that [Jim] was very protective of me,” Momsen, who was just 5 years old when she played the sweet, wide-eyed Cindy-Lou Who, shared. “He was always very kind. And just the entire experience of filming Grinch and getting to know him so well, even in all the makeup, was just wonderful.”

“As a young person watching an artist at work and taking their craft so seriously, that left a really powerful, lasting impact on me as an adult now,” she explained. “And I'm excited to be able to tell him that as a grownup.”

Source: @tomasmier/TikTok
When they reunited on the red carpet, Carrey smiled and told reporters, “We haven’t seen each other since The Grinch.”

Momsen laughed, adding, “Yeah, it’s been 25 years. This is insane.”

image of Taylor Momsen said Jim Carrey was protective and kind when they filmed the movie.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Momsen said Jim Carrey was protective and kind when they filmed the movie.

The film, based on Dr. Seuss’ classic tale, followed Carrey’s reclusive Grinch as he plotted to ruin Christmas for Whoville — until little Cindy-Lou threw a wrench in his plan. It remains one of the most beloved holiday movies ever made.

Just days earlier, Momsen admitted she barely knew what Carrey actually looked like during filming because he was always covered in green prosthetics and yak fur.

Source: Call Her Daddy/ YouTube

Taylor Momsen got candid in a new interview with Alex Cooper.

“To me, he was always Jim and he was always in makeup. He was very protective of me, very kind, super funny, super animated, absolutely awesome,” she told Alex Cooper on the November 5 episode of “Call Her Daddy.” “But the funny thing is I never knew what Jim Carrey looked like because I never saw him because he was there way early doing the prosthetics.”

“I didn't know who Jim was until the premiere and someone had to point him out to me and go, ‘That’s Jim,’ ” she added. “And I went, ‘Oh, Jim.’”

image of Jim Carrey told reporters they hadn’t seen each other since 'The Grinch.'
Source: Universal Pictures

Jim Carrey told reporters they hadn’t seen each other since 'The Grinch.'

As the holidays roll in, Carrey, who now lives a quiet life in Hawaii, has said he’s grateful to be part of something families revisit every year.

“It makes me feel good,” he told Extra. “For me, growing up, there were movies like It's a Wonderful Life and things like that. And of course, I watched The Grinch cartoon when I was growing up, and these are staples that every year, that's just Christmas."

image of Taylor Momsen admitted she never knew Jim Carrey’s real face on set because of the prosthetics.
Source: Universal Pictures

Taylor Momsen admitted she never knew Jim Carrey’s real face on set because of the prosthetics.

He continued, “How it happened. My gosh, I don't know, but I'm so gratified by the idea that that's, you know, one of the Yule logs people go to, you know, and uh. So, when it pops up every year, I'm really happy about it.”

Carrey has mostly disappeared from Hollywood over the past decade, leaving Los Angeles behind and selling his longtime Brentwood estate for $17 million.

He now resides in Maui, where locals spot him walking the beach barefoot or sketching near his waterfront home. His only major role in recent years was playing the eccentric Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog films, with a fourth movie slated for 2027.

A friend of the actor shared with OK!, “Jim leads a very quiet, solitary life these days. He still paints and writes every day, but there’s no urgency to step back into the spotlight. He jokes that he’ll only return when the angels deliver a script in gold ink. Until then, he’s content to live in peace.”

