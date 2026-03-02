or
Article continues below advertisement
Jim Carrey's Drastic New Look: Makeup Artist Alexis Stone Claims They Impersonated Actor at 2026 César Film Awards

Photo of Jim Carrey, Alexis stone and a mask
Source: mega;@thealexisstone/instagram

Social media users were skeptic of Alexis Stone's claim.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jim Carrey went viral for his new look at the Thursday, February 26, 2026 César Film Awards — but was that actually the actor, or was someone impersonating him?

On Sunday, March 1, makeup artist Alexis Stone posted two photos of the movie star from the event and a shot of a special effects mask sitting on a table next to fake teeth, a wig and a makeup palette.

"Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris," he captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Was Skeptic

Photo of Makeup artist Alexis Stone claimed they impersonated Jim Carrey at the 2026 César Film Awards.
Source: @thealexisstone/instagram

Makeup artist Alexis Stone claimed they impersonated Jim Carrey at the 2026 César Film Awards.

Many social media users weren't buying it, with one person commenting, "I need the real Jim Carrey to confirm."

"Nah, we need more proof," a second person wrote. "Show us some video footage of the process."

Even celebrities caught wind of the situation, with Megan Fox penning, "I can’t handle any more stress right now i need to know if this is real."

Many thought the image with the mask was AI-generated.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Social media was divided on the drag queen's claim.
Source: mega

Social media was divided on the drag queen's claim.

Others believed the drag queen, who is known for their dramatic transformations.

"I KNEW IT 😂," one person said, while another called Stone a "genius."

The upload racked up over 18,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

Article continues below advertisement

The Claims Were Shut Down

Photo of The rumors were shut down, with Gregory Caulier claiming he helped Jim Carrey with his speech for months.
Source: mega

The rumors were shut down, with Gregory Caulier claiming he helped Jim Carrey with his speech for months.

However, on March 2, Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the César Awards, shut down the allegations.

"Jim Carrey's visit has been planned since this summer," he revealed to Variety. "From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation."

"Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions. He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words," Caulier continued. "He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and 12 close friends and family members. His longtime publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again."

"For me, it’s a non-issue," Caulier said of the gossip. "I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance."

Jim Carrey Attended the Awards With His Girfriend

Photo of The movie star's girlfriend, Minzi, attended the awards show with him.
Source: mega

The movie star's girlfriend, Minzi, attended the awards show with him.

As OK! reported, the Bruce Almighty star also made headlines at the awards show for giving a rare shout-out to his girlfriend, Minzi, whom he was first romantically linked to in early 2022.

"Thank you to my sublime companion, Mina. I love you, Mina," he gushed as she smiled from her seat. Despite attending the show, she didn't walk the red carpet with the funny man.

Carrey has not addressed the comments about his new look.

