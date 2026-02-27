Jim Carrey Looks Unrecognizable as He Makes Rare Appearance With Partner Minzi at Cesar Awards: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Jim Carrey finally confirmed his long-standing relationship with girlfriend Minzi — and flaunted his new look while doing it. The actor — who sparked plastic surgery rumors in November 2025 — thanked the artist during his Cesar Awards acceptance speech on Thursday, February 26, in Paris, France. Carrey, 64, has been romantically linked to Minzi since February 2022, when they were first spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

Jim Carrey Gives Acceptance Speech at Cesar Awards

Source: Jasmin Tremblay/YouTube/Canal+ Jim Carrey accepted the Honorary Prize at the Cesar Awards.

As the Dumb & Dumber alum accepted the Honorary Prize, he acknowledged his longtime love. “Thank you to my sublime companion, Mina. I love you, Mina,” he gushed. Carrey also thanked his “wonderful family,” including his daughter, Jane, and grandson, Jackson. “Thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: My father, Percy Joseph Carrey, who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter,” he added. “If you want fortune to smile upon you, smile upon it first. It is very difficult, but we must try. I will always cherish this memory. I will always smile at this memory. My life is paradise.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey thanked Minzi in his acceptance speech.

During his emotional speech, which he delivered entirely in French, the film star also paid homage to his Canadian roots. “About 300 years ago, my great-great-great-great-grandfather, Marc François Carrey, left Saint-Malo in France for Canada. Tonight, with this magnificent honor, this ‘square’ has come full circle,” he said. “Perhaps this is what my family was looking for.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jasmin Tremblay/YouTube/Canal+ Jim Carrey confirmed his relationship with Minzi for the first time.

Carrey also recognized those who have supported his career in television and film: “As an actor, each character you play is like clay in the sculptor’s hands, which you shape to your heart’s desire. How fortunate I have been to share this art with so many people who have truly opened their hearts to me.” He concluded his speech by asking for reassurance about his French. “So, how was my French? Almost mediocre, right? Forgive me, I didn’t speak French, but I’m just learning it. My tongue is tired,” the Truman Show star teased.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Did Jim Carrey Get Plastic Surgery?

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey was accused of having plastic surgery.

Carrey’s rare appearance at the Cesar Awards comes following speculation me may have gone under the knife. "I reviewed several pictures, and it does appear as though he may have had some facial surgery," Beverly Hills-based, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. John Diaz told OK! last November. "In the pictures of his side profile, where he is smiling and making expressions, there is a line running below his jawline that occurs when the neck muscles are tightened during surgery. In addition, his jawline and neckline have an improved contour compared to older photos of him."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Jim Carrey's Relationship History

Source: Jasmin Tremblay/YouTube/Canal+ Jim Carrey has been married twice before.

Before Minzi, Carrey was married twice, to Lauren Holly between 1996 and 1997 and Melissa Womer between 1987 and 1995. During a 2014 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 64-year-old admitted he wasn’t interested in marrying again. "I just don't see it as necessary at this point," he spilled. "Is it really sacred? I don't know.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey previously said he doesn't want to get married again.