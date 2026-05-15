Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel to Go Dark for Stephen Colbert's Final 'Late Show'

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On the night Stephen Colbert takes his final bow on The Late Show, his biggest competitors won’t be competing at all. NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! will both air reruns on May 21, clearing the late-night field for Colbert’s farewell episode. The move, announced days before the finale, is being framed as a gesture of respect, underscoring how much the tone of late-night television has shifted from rivalry to something closer to alliance.

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A Night Without Competition

Source: MEGA Late-night hosts reunited ahead of the final broadcast.

The coordinated move follows the May 11 on-air reunion of Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver — who collectively refer to themselves as “Strike Force Five” — on The Late Show. The appearance blended humor with a clear acknowledgment that Colbert’s departure marks the end of an era. “Late night is one of those things that’s been around our whole lives where it kind of it’s just part of our lives,” Fallon said during the segment. “I never thought it was a job when I was growing up. I just thought Johnny Carson came with the television set.”

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From Rivalry to Camaraderie

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YOUTUBE ‘Strike Force Five’ highlighted the late night.

The decision to step aside reflects a broader shift in late-night culture. Unlike the high-profile feuds that once defined the genre — most notably David Letterman versus Jay Leno — the current group of hosts has built a more collaborative dynamic, appearing on each other’s shows and even launching joint projects like their podcast. That sense of connection, some observers say, is driving the decision as much as strategy.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon reflected on late-night television's impact.

“After watching Colbert’s recent show that featured Strike Force Five, which included Jimmy Kimmel and other late-night hosts, it is clear that they have a camaraderie that’s ’thicker than water’,” forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman said. “They all — especially Kimmel — were very upset by Colbert’s show being forced to end, not only because they worry about the fate of their own shows, but because of their feelings for him,” she added. “Kimmel stepping aside to avoid competing with Colbert’s final show was definitely a sense of ‘brotherhood’, but also a strategic move to avoid the comparison between how many viewers Colbert will have versus his own show,” she suggested.

The End of 'The Late Show'

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YOUTUBE Stephen Colbert is closing out an era at CBS after a decade on air.