or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jimmy Kimmel
OK LogoNEWS

Jimmy Kimmel’s Best Friend and Musical Director Cleto Escobedo Dead at Age 59 After Late-Night Host's Episode Was Unexpectedly Canceled

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Cleto Escobedo
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel announced the death of his longtime friend and band leader Cleto Escobedo.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel’s close friend and band leader, Cleto Escobedo, has passed away.

The talk show host took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 11, to announce the news with a sweet tribute.

Kimmel published a photo of the musician smiling on the stage in front of a sign that read, "Cleto and the Cletones."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Cleto Escobedo reportedly died from liver transplant complications.
Source: MEGA

Cleto Escobedo reportedly died from liver transplant complications.

"Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement," the talk show host wrote. "Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers."

Kimmel grew up across the street from Escobedo in Las Vegas, Nev., and they had their own band.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host canceled his show last Thursday, November 7, to be with his friend after he was hospitalized with complications following a liver transplant.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jimmy Kimmel met Cleto Escobedo when they were kids.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel met Cleto Escobedo when they were kids.

Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comments of Kimmel's post to give their condolences.

"Love you Love to his incredible family," comedian Jeff Ross wrote.

"What!! I noticed he wasn't at a lot of the recent shows," a social media user pointed out. "I can't believe it. Im so sorry Jimmy. My condolences to his family and to you and your work family."

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel's Longtime Friendship With Cleto Escobedo

Image of Jimmy Kimmel canceled his show last Thursday.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel canceled his show last Thursday.

In a previous interview, Escobedo opened up about what it was like meeting Kimmel for the first time after he moved from Brooklyn, New York.

"I saw we were about same age, although I later found out I was a year older. And we were like-minded on what we thought was funny," he quipped.

The duo used to play baseball and football together on the street, had sleepovers and went fishing in Escobedo's father's 1949 Chevy.

"We were very close," the instrumentalist said of Kimmel. "He moved away at 17 to Phoenix, when I was just starting college. But we always kept in touch."

Image of Jimmy Kimmel published an Instagram tribute to Cleto Escobedo.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel published an Instagram tribute to Cleto Escobedo.

When the media personality launched his show in 2003, he went straight to Escobedo to request him as musical director.

"Jimmy is very loyal to his friends," he said. "He didn’t have to ask me; I would have understood if he had hired some famous guy to be his musical director. But he trusted me, and I don’t take it for granted."

Escobedo added, "I want to stay here as long as they will have me. I will always stay by Jimmy’s side."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.