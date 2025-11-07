or
'WTF?': Jimmy Kimmel Worries Fans With Sudden Episode Cancelation After ABC Suspension Drama

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel.
Source: ABC

The Thursday night, November 6, episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was postponed due to a 'personal matter.'

Profile Image

Nov. 7 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel's Thursday night, November 7, episode of his late-night talk show was canceled at the last minute due to a mysterious reason.

The taping of last night's edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was abruptly postponed by ABC due to a "personal matter" involving the beloved host.

While the exact reason for the episode's postponement is unclear, ABC reportedly informed fans who were scheduled to attend the late-night taping that the recording was "postponed." Guests were promised tickets to a future taping.

Madison Beer Says 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Was Rescheduled 'Due to Unforeseen Circumstances'

Source: MEGA

Madison Beer was supposed to be the musical guest on the Thursday night, November 6, episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Madison Beer, who was set to be Thursday night's musical guest for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, sent a message to fans about the situation via social media.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Jimmy Kimmel Live! needed to reschedule my performance that was originally set to air tonight to a later date. I’ll share more details on timing when I can, I can’t wait for you all to see it," the famed singer explained.

Kimmel was also supposed to interview Malice star David Duchovny and Stranger Things actor Joe Keery.

Fans Concerned Over Sudden 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Postponement

Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel's fans were concerned about why he missed the Thursday night, November 6, episode of his late-night show.

After news broke about the sudden episode cancelation, fans flooded the internet with their concerned thoughts.

"WTF?" one person questioned, as another added, "I hope he is fine. I love him."

"UGH. Well I hope he's OK. His interview with Carol Burnett on Wednesday was soooo good too. I looked forward to finding out what he had to say in the way of their #Wordle update. With how her huge award donation she just made to UCLA is in the news that could've been big!" a third fan expressed.

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Misses Late-Night Show 2 Months After Suspension Drama

Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel's show was suspended in September due to comments he made about Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel's mysterious episode postponement comes almost two months after his show was suspended by ABC due to controversial comments he made about MAGA's response to Charlie Kirk's assassination and President Donald Trump.

After spending nearly one week off air, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was given permission to return to its regularly scheduled broadcasting.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show returned to TV at the end of September after a nearly weeklong suspension.

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive," the Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, said in a statement at the end of September.

The message continued: "We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

