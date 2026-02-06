or
Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Melania Trump's Documentary's 'Rigged' Box Office Numbers, Suggests Tickets Were 'Handed Out for Free'

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel didn't mince his words when it came to Melania Trump's documentary, suggesting the film's big opening weekend was due to 'rigged' ticket sales.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 5 2026, Published 7:08 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel took shots at Melania Trump's documentary, alleging its box office numbers were "rigged" via free tickets.

Kimmel, 58, responded to reports that Trump's film exceeded sales expectations and had the best release for a non-musical documentary during the Wednesday, February 4, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel took shots at Melania Trump's new documentary.

Jimmy Kimmel Suggested 'Melania' Ticket Sales Were 'Rigged'

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel suggested ticket sales for Melania Trump's documentary were 'rigged.'
Source: NBC/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel suggested ticket sales for Melania Trump's documentary were 'rigged.'

"I think that's a fancy way of saying it only lost tens of millions of dollars," the late-night host continued. "A lot of people, myself included, have been wondering how this movie managed to sell $7 million worth of tickets last weekend when almost every theater was deemed to be empty leading up to the release."

Kimmel highlighted reports that the "beautiful box office numbers" were inflated by "bulk ticket purchases that were handed out to people for free."

"You may be forgetting that back in 2019, the Republican National Committee bought $100,000 worth of Don Jr.'s book to put in swag bags to make it a New York Times bestseller," Kimmel said, referencing an article with the headline, "R.N.C. Spent Nearly $100,000 on Copies of Donald Trump Jr.'s Book."

Jimmy Kimmel Highlighted Claims Tickets Were Given for Free

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel took shots at Melania Trump earlier this week.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel took shots at Melania Trump earlier this week.

"Don Jr.'s book debuted number one on the New York Times bestseller list despite the fact that no one has ever read it," Jimmy told the audience, who erupted in laughter. "Sources say that blocks of tickets to Melania were purchased and then distributed to Republican activists."

That wasn't the first time the media personality took shots at the first lady's documentary, which hit theaters last weekend.

Melania, the movie, with a budget of $75 million, made $7 million over the weekend,” Jimmy said during the Monday, February 2, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

He joked it was a "new record," adding, "It was the biggest opening for a non-musical-vanity-project-slash-brazen-corporate-bribe in 10 years.”

'Melania' Cost $75 Million to Make

Photo of Melania Trump's documentary was praised by Fox News correspondent Kayleigh McEnany.
Source: MEGA; NBC

Melania Trump's documentary was praised by Fox News correspondent Kayleigh McEnany.

Amazon MGM Studios paid $40 million for the film's rights and spent another $35 million on marketing, making it the most expensive documentary ever, according to Fortune.

During the segment, the host played a clip of a Fox News broadcast, where network host Kayleigh McEnany, a former press secretary under Donald Trump, praised the documentary.

Jimmy Kimmel Promised to Host the Oscars If 'Melania' Was Nominated

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel promised to host the Oscars if 'Melania' was nominated.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel promised to host the Oscars if 'Melania' was nominated.

Jimmy joked that if the first lady was nominated for any accolades at the Oscars, he would push to host the awards show like he has in the past.

"Whether they ask me to or not. I will insist on it," he declared. "You know how this ends, right? This ends with Melania winning the first-ever FIFA Best Actress award."

Jimmy's comment was shade directed at the president, 79, who was awarded FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize late last year by the organization's president, Gianni Infantino, after he was snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize.

