Jimmy Kimmel Rips Melania Trump's 'Vanity' Film for Earning Just $7 Million on $75 Million Budget

Jimmy Kimmel wasn't shy about brutally ripping Melania Trump's new documentary. “Melania, the movie, with a budget of $75 million, made $7 million over the weekend,” Kimmel, 58, said during the Monday, February 2, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel just brutally mocked the new Melania documentary in a way we didn’t think was possible. Wow. pic.twitter.com/NaHDYcL8q2 — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) January 29, 2026 Source: @DemocraticWins/X

Jimmy Kimmel Blasted Melania Trump's 'Vanity' Film

Source: ABC Jimmy Kimmel blasted Melania Trump's film for earning only $7 million on a $75 million budget.

The late-night host joked that it was a "new record," adding, "It was the biggest opening for a non-musical-vanity-project-slash-brazen-corporate-bribe in ten years.” Amazon MGM Studios paid $40 million for the film's rights and spent another $35 million on marketing, making it the most expensive documentary ever, according to Fortune.

'Melania' Earned 7 Percent Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Source: ABC; MEGA Jimmy Kimmel blasted 'Melania' for earning a 7 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Melania has a score of 7 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, on Fox News, it got a strong one hundred percent," Kimmel joked. The screen cut to a clip of a Fox News broadcast, where network host Kayleigh McEnany, a former press secretary under Melania's husband, Donald Trump, praised the documentary. “Melania should be nominated for an Oscar,” Kayleigh, 37, declared. “And if she was to go, she’d be the best dressed, the classiest dressed, by a long shot.”

Jimmy Kimmel Joked that Melania Trump Would Win FIFA's Best Actress Award

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel promised he would host the Oscars if 'Melania' was nominated.

Jimmy joked that if Melania, 55, were nominated for an Oscar, he promised he would push to host that awards show. "Whether they ask me to or not. I will insist on it," he asserted. "You know how this ends, right? This ends with Melania winning the first-ever FIFA Best Actress award." Jimmy's comment was a dig at Donald, 79, who was awarded FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize late last year by the organization's president, Gianni Infantino, after he was snubbed for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Donald Trump Continues to Praise 'Melania'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump supported his wife, Melania Trump, at the premiere of 'Melania.'