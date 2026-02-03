or
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Jimmy Kimmel Rips Melania Trump's 'Vanity' Film for Earning Just $7 Million on $75 Million Budget

Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel brutally ripped Melania Trump's 'vanity' film for earning $7 million on a $75 million budget, joking that she'll get 'FIFA's Best Actress' award.

Feb. 3 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel wasn't shy about brutally ripping Melania Trump's new documentary.

Melania, the movie, with a budget of $75 million, made $7 million over the weekend,” Kimmel, 58, said during the Monday, February 2, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Source: @DemocraticWins/X
Jimmy Kimmel Blasted Melania Trump's 'Vanity' Film

Source: ABC

The late-night host joked that it was a "new record," adding, "It was the biggest opening for a non-musical-vanity-project-slash-brazen-corporate-bribe in ten years.”

Amazon MGM Studios paid $40 million for the film's rights and spent another $35 million on marketing, making it the most expensive documentary ever, according to Fortune.

'Melania' Earned 7 Percent Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Source: ABC; MEGA

"Melania has a score of 7 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, on Fox News, it got a strong one hundred percent," Kimmel joked.

The screen cut to a clip of a Fox News broadcast, where network host Kayleigh McEnany, a former press secretary under Melania's husband, Donald Trump, praised the documentary.

“Melania should be nominated for an Oscar,” Kayleigh, 37, declared. “And if she was to go, she’d be the best dressed, the classiest dressed, by a long shot.”

Jimmy Kimmel Joked that Melania Trump Would Win FIFA's Best Actress Award

Source: MEGA

Jimmy joked that if Melania, 55, were nominated for an Oscar, he promised he would push to host that awards show.

"Whether they ask me to or not. I will insist on it," he asserted. "You know how this ends, right? This ends with Melania winning the first-ever FIFA Best Actress award."

Jimmy's comment was a dig at Donald, 79, who was awarded FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize late last year by the organization's president, Gianni Infantino, after he was snubbed for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Donald Trump Continues to Praise 'Melania'

Source: MEGA

Melania follows the first lady in the weeks leading up to his second presidential inauguration in 2025.

Melania hosted a premiere of the film at the Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on January 29.

"Intense schedule — and to produce a movie is not an easy task," the model told a news outlet about the filmmaking process. "It’s a lot of people involved, so to be leading the production is a lot of work."

Donald has continued to drum up support for his wife's film, sharing a screenshot on Truth Social highlighting that it was initially "projected to gross an estimated $2 million to $5 million," according to Forbes.

Despite its box office showing, the film is still roughly $68 million in the red.

