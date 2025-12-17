or
Jimmy Kimmel Blasts White House Over 'Confusing' Response to 'Hit Piece' Claiming Donald Trump Has 'Personality of an Alcoholic'

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump
Source: CBS; MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel blasted the White House over its 'confusing' response to chief of staff Susie Wiles, after she made several explosive claims in a new interview.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Updated 3:50 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel slammed the White House’s response after chief of staff Susie Wiles made several explosive claims in an interview, including that Donald Trump had the “personality of an alcoholic.”

“Everyone there is shocked and confused,” Kimmel, 58, said of White House staff during the Tuesday, December 16, broadcast of his show Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Which is kind of shocking and confusing, because not only did these people sit for multiple interviews, they took part in an elaborate photoshoot.”

Susie Wiles Said Trump Has the 'Personality of an Alcoholic'

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel addressed an interview conducted with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.
Source: CBS

Jimmy Kimmel addressed an interview conducted with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The Vanity Fair article was published earlier that day and was marketed as a portfolio into Trump’s inner circle.

In the interview, along with her comments about Trump’s personality, the chief of staff, 68, called Vice President J.D. Vance a “conspiracy theorist” and Tesla founder Elon Musk a “avowed ketamine user.”

Jimmy Kimmel Questioned the White House's Response

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel brought the receipts when speaking about Susie Wiles' interview with Vanity Fair.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel brought the receipts when speaking about Susie Wiles' interview with 'Vanity Fair.'

“The White House, of course, calls it a hit piece,” Kimmel told his audience. “Wiles denied she called Elon Musk a ketamine user. So then the reporter immediately shared a tape with the New York Times of Wiles calling Musk a ketamine user. So then she attempted to smooth things over on Twitter with a post that was clearly aimed at an audience of one.”

The White House Chief of Staff Said 'Context' Is Missing

Photo of Susan Wiles explained that 'significant context' is missing from the Vanity Fair interview.
Source: MEGA

Susan Wiles explained that 'significant context' is missing from the 'Vanity Fair' interview.

The late-night host quoted Wiles' social media statement while on stage, where she emphasized that the article lacked “significant context.”

“The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history,” she wrote via X. “Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.”

Wiles then bragged about the accolades of the Trump Administration, writing, "The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade."

image of Susie Wiles said the president 'has the personality of an alcoholic' in a new piece.
Source: MEGA

Susie Wiles said the president 'has the personality of an alcoholic' in a new piece.

Kimmel joked about the missing “context,” adding, “Like when she said the president has the personality of an alcoholic, she meant a fun alcoholic. Like Barney from The Simpsons."

As OK! previously reported, Wiles made the confusing remarks while speaking to the journalist.

"Some clinical psychologist who knows one million times more than I do will dispute what I’m going to say. But high-functioning alcoholics, or alcoholics in general, have exaggerated personalities when they drink," she explained to Vanity Fair. "And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities."

She added that "an alcoholic’s personality... operates with a view that there’s nothing he can’t do — nothing, zero, nothing."

