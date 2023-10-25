'I Don't Want to Hear It Anymore': Jimmy Kimmel Declares Donald Trump Is 'Going to Jail' Once and for All
Jimmy Kimmel made a bold prediction about Donald Trump's future on the Tuesday, October 24, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
During his monologue, the TV host said: “I’m telling you right now: Donald Trump is going to jail. I don’t want to hear anymore. I’m telling you.”
“Right now, half of Trump’s lawyers are trying to keep him out of prison,” he continued. “The other half are trying to keep themselves out of prison.”
The comedian also spoke out about how Trump is in hot water as his colleagues are all turning on him — former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been given immunity in the January 6, 2021, case and even testified against his old boss. Additionally, former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis pleaded guilty in the Georgia election interference case, and former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen testified against him in New York this week.
"For many years, Michael Cohen was Trump's close confidante, but like all close confidantes, not anymore," Kimmel noted.
Of course, Trump couldn't keep his mouth shut about the betrayals.
“I don’t think Mark Meadows would lie about the Rigged and Stollen [sic] 2020 Presidential Election merely for getting IMMUNITY against Prosecution (PERSECUTION!),” the former president, 77, wrote on Truth Social on October 24.
“Some people would make that deal, but they are weaklings and cowards, and so bad for the future our Failing Nation. I don’t think that Mark Meadows is one of them, but who really knows? MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he continued in his rant.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Cohen is crucial to New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit alleging that Trump and his company conned banks and insurers by inflating his wealth.
“I was tasked by Mr. Trump to increase the total assets, based upon a number that he arbitrarily elected,” Cohen testified, claiming that he and former Trump finance chief Allen Weisselberg worked “to reverse-engineer the various different asset classes, increase those assets, in order to achieve a number that Mr. Trump had tasked us.”
Outside the court, Trump called Cohen a "proven liar."
“The witness is totally discredited,” Trump added. “He’s a disgraced felon, and that’s the way it’s coming out.”