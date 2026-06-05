Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Disses Donald Trump's 'Cankles' Amid Bitter Late-Night Feud

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel is treating President Donald Trump’s latest late-night threat the way he has treated most of them: by turning it into a punchline. On the June 2 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the ABC host responded after Trump gloated on Truth Social about the end of Stephen Colbert’s CBS show and warned that “three more limping Late Night Talk Show Hosts” could be next.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Hits Back

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel mocked the president’s ‘limping’ comment with a joke about his ankles.

Trump did not name Kimmel in the post, but the target was not hard to guess. The president has repeatedly called for ABC and Disney to fire Kimmel, including after a joke in April that Trump labeled a “despicable call to violence.” Kimmel answered Trump’s “limping” insult by putting up a photo of the president’s swollen ankles. “I’m not sure I’d be calling us ‘limping’ when you got cankles like this, honey,” Kimmel said. “It’s like they put a shoe on a balloon animal made out of sausage links.” Kimmel also dubbed Trump “Captain Cankleroo” and noted that the president posted on Truth Social 861 times in May, averaging 27 posts a day. “I don’t know anyone who does anything 27 times a day,” Kimmel said.

Article continues below advertisement

Post-Stephen Colbert Anxiety

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE The host addressed concerns in late-night television.

The exchange comes as late-night hosts are watching the landscape shift after Colbert’s exit. Trump celebrated the end of The Late Show and included “Low Ratings Bill Maher” in his latest attack, suggesting he is keeping score as shows and hosts he dislikes come under pressure. Kimmel suggested Trump may have been especially irritated because Jimmy Kimmel Live! won a Peabody Award on Sunday. “And it wasn’t a FIFA Peabody, it was a real one,” Kimmel joked.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel recently received a Peabody Award.

During his Peabody speech, Kimmel defended political satire as a constitutional right. “Making jokes about the president in America shouldn’t win you a prize,” he said. “We have the right, guaranteed by the Constitution, to criticize and satirize our leaders.”

What Donald Trump Can’t Legally Do

Source: MEGA Attorney Danny Karon said Donald Trump lacked authority to punish the comedian.