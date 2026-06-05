or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jimmy Kimmel
OK LogoNEWS

Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Disses Donald Trump's 'Cankles' Amid Bitter Late-Night Feud

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel responded to Donald Trump’s latest criticism.

Profile Image

June 5 2026, Published 7:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel is treating President Donald Trump’s latest late-night threat the way he has treated most of them: by turning it into a punchline.

On the June 2 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the ABC host responded after Trump gloated on Truth Social about the end of Stephen Colbert’s CBS show and warned that “three more limping Late Night Talk Show Hosts” could be next.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Hits Back

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Jimmy Kimmel mocked the president’s ‘limping’ comment with a joke about his ankles.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel mocked the president’s ‘limping’ comment with a joke about his ankles.

Trump did not name Kimmel in the post, but the target was not hard to guess. The president has repeatedly called for ABC and Disney to fire Kimmel, including after a joke in April that Trump labeled a “despicable call to violence.”

Kimmel answered Trump’s “limping” insult by putting up a photo of the president’s swollen ankles.

“I’m not sure I’d be calling us ‘limping’ when you got cankles like this, honey,” Kimmel said. “It’s like they put a shoe on a balloon animal made out of sausage links.”

Kimmel also dubbed Trump “Captain Cankleroo” and noted that the president posted on Truth Social 861 times in May, averaging 27 posts a day.

“I don’t know anyone who does anything 27 times a day,” Kimmel said.

Article continues below advertisement

Post-Stephen Colbert Anxiety

Image of The host addressed concerns in late-night television.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

The host addressed concerns in late-night television.

The exchange comes as late-night hosts are watching the landscape shift after Colbert’s exit. Trump celebrated the end of The Late Show and included “Low Ratings Bill Maher” in his latest attack, suggesting he is keeping score as shows and hosts he dislikes come under pressure.

Kimmel suggested Trump may have been especially irritated because Jimmy Kimmel Live! won a Peabody Award on Sunday.

“And it wasn’t a FIFA Peabody, it was a real one,” Kimmel joked.

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jimmy Kimmel recently received a Peabody Award.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel recently received a Peabody Award.

During his Peabody speech, Kimmel defended political satire as a constitutional right.

“Making jokes about the president in America shouldn’t win you a prize,” he said. “We have the right, guaranteed by the Constitution, to criticize and satirize our leaders.”

What Donald Trump Can’t Legally Do

Image of Attorney Danny Karon said Donald Trump lacked authority to punish the comedian.
Source: MEGA

Attorney Danny Karon said Donald Trump lacked authority to punish the comedian.

Attorney and law lecturer Danny Karon said Kimmel is protected when criticizing the president.

“Jimmy Kimmel has every right to say what he’s said about President Trump,” Karon said.

Karon noted that the First Amendment limits government action, not private employers. That means ABC could make its own employment decisions, but Trump could not lawfully use government power, including through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), to punish Kimmel for mocking him.

“The president has no legitimate recourse to retaliate against Kimmel, whether through the [FCC] or otherwise,” Karon said. “And if the [FCC] retaliates — and ABC or Kimmel can prove a connection — the Supreme Court, which is where this dispute would undeniably end up, should rule for Kimmel and ABC.”

For now, Trump keeps posting, and Kimmel keeps answering.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.