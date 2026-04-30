Melania Trump Blames Jimmy Kimmel for WHCA Shooting Fallout as Feud Escalates

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Melania Trump is taking direct aim at Jimmy Kimmel following the chaotic shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. In a rare and pointed public statement, the first lady blamed what she described as “hateful and violent rhetoric” from comedians for contributing to a climate of division, singling out Kimmel after his recent on-air joke about her.

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The Joke at the Center of the Storm

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel delivered a mock WHCA roast days before the event.

Days before the dinner, Kimmel delivered a mock version of the traditional WHCA roast, joking that Melania Trump had “a glow like an expectant widow.” The line, widely interpreted as a jab at the couple’s age gap, circulated heavily online after the event. Following the shooting, Melania Trump connected the joke to a broader cultural problem. “His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” she wrote on X. “People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.” She went further, calling Kimmel a “coward” and urging ABC to “take a stand” against his “atrocious behavior.”

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A Security Scare Turns Political

Source: MEGA Authorities detained a suspect after the shooting.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was disrupted by a gunman at the Washington Hilton, where the event was being held. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, was subdued by Secret Service agents, and no one was injured. Authorities say Allen managed to get unusually close to the ballroom by exploiting gaps in the venue’s security, including access points through the hotel. He was charged with multiple federal offenses, including attempting to assassinate the president. The timing fueled outrage among Trump allies.

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Trump and Allies Demand Consequences

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Allies amplified calls to remove Jimmy Kimmel from television.

President Trump echoed his wife’s criticism, calling Kimmel’s joke a “despicable call to violence” and demanding that he be “immediately fired by Disney and ABC.” “I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that the remarks were “far beyond the pale.” Conservative commentators and supporters amplified the call, with some urging ABC to remove Kimmel from the air. The incident has also revived long-running tensions between Kimmel and Trump, whose relationship has been marked by years of on-air criticism and political backlash.

Comedy, Politics and Responsibility

Source: MEGA The clash highlighted tensions between politics and entertainment.