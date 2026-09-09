Jimmy Kimmel and Jelly Roll Smile in Fishing Photo After Singer Sparked Outrage Among Critics for Talking Politics During Guest Hosting Stint
Sept. 9 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel is offering a glimpse inside his fun-filled summer while supporting one of his headline-making guest hosts, Jelly Roll.
The late-night star took to Instagram with a summer photo dump on Tuesday, September 8, sharing a selfie of him and the country singer fishing together following outrage over his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month.
In the picture, Kimmel and Jelly Roll could be seen smiling while soaking up the sun during a fishing trip at the comedian's Montana ranch.
Jelly Roll briefly mentioned the fishing trip he took with Kimmel during his Monday, August 31, monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before spending the majority of his screen time dishing out Trump jokes and addressing times he's made headlines over politics.
In one instance, the singer self-deprecatingly joked about his own 300-pound weight loss, quipping that he had essentially "lost an entire Donald Trump.”
The jokes infuriated conservative fans who had previously assumed the country star was politically aligned with them.
In the days following his monologue, Jelly Roll was dropped and "fired" from an upcoming performance invitation at the "Big Blue Bash"— a law enforcement fundraiser held at Mar-a-Lago.
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Jelly Roll addressed the anger on subsequent nights of the show, clarifying that he considers himself politically moderate ("pretty down the middle") and a faithful Christian.
He pushed back against the outrage, stating that any president should be able to handle a few jokes and telling those threatening to boycott his music to "go right ahead.”
Kimmel's Instagram post, captioned "Summer photos dumped... Back to work," explicitly signaled that he stands by the singer as Kimmel returned to his regular hosting duties.
Jimmy Kimmel Subtly Shows Support for Jelly Roll
Rather than releasing a written statement or a video defense, Kimmel seemingly posted the fishing photo dump with Jelly Roll as a targeted show of solidarity.
By featuring the country star prominently right after the Mar-a-Lago disinvitation made headlines, Kimmel made it clear that the singer remains a close friend and welcome presence in his circle.
While Kimmel himself stayed quiet, Jelly Roll explicitly addressed rumors that Kimmel's late-night writers "forced" or manipulated him into targeting Trump.
Jelly Roll shot down those claims on air, clarifying that he had full control over his monologue and jokingly asked the audience, "Do you think I would take orders from some sweaty little dork named Josh?”
Jimmy Kimmel Resumes Roasting Donald Trump After Summer Break
Kimmel returned to work on Tuesday, September 8, and flamed Trump, mocking him for accomplishing nothing while he was off the show.
"Donald Trump and I have one thing in common: we both accomplished nothing all summer long,” he quipped.
Kimmel joked that Trump saves his most outlandish behavior for when late-night hosts are away. "I go away for one summer," Kimmel quipped, "and he does enough crazy stuff to fill a whole 'We Didn't Start the Fire' parody song.”