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Jimmy Kimmel Questions How Donald Trump's Wife Melania Survives President's Constant Rambling

Composite photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel returned from break with fresh jokes about Donald Trump.

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April 9 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time diving back into the news cycle, and President Donald Trump gave him plenty to work with.

Returning from a week-long break, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host opened his monologue by zeroing in on Trump’s Easter weekend, stitching together a series of viral moments into a sharp comedic takedown. From a confusing introduction of Melania Trump to a profanity-laced social media post about Iran, Kimmel framed the president’s behavior as both surreal and deeply revealing.

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The Easter Egg Roll Moment That Sparked It All

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Image of He mocked Donald Trump’s 'movie star' remark about Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

He mocked Donald Trump’s 'movie star' remark about Melania Trump.

At the center of Kimmel’s monologue was a now-viral clip from the White House Easter Egg Roll, where Trump appeared to momentarily lose track of his wife while addressing a crowd.

“Let’s see. I think this is our first lady,” Trump said, turning to Melania, who was standing right beside him, before adding, “She’s a movie star.”

“You know, we’ve all forgotten which one our wife was at an Easter egg hunt,” Kimmel joked.

The late-night host also pointed out Melania’s visible reaction, noting she laughed off the exchange even as Trump continued speaking.

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Turning Headlines Into Punchlines

Image of The president also made remarks about Joe Biden while surrounded by children.
Source: MEGA

The president also made remarks about Joe Biden while surrounded by children.

Kimmel used the Easter event as a launching pad to critique Trump’s overall demeanor.

During the appearance, Trump veered into political commentary, including remarks about former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, despite being surrounded by children.

“Every time he speaks, it makes me wonder how Melania is able to not jump off that balcony in front of everyone,” Kimmel quipped.

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The Easter Post That Drew the Biggest Laughs

Image of Donald Trump’s Iran post became another target in the monologue.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s Iran post became another target in the monologue.

Kimmel also took aim at Trump’s Easter Sunday social media post, which included an expletive-laden warning to Iran. Rather than simply mocking the language, Kimmel reframed the moment through a familiar lens.

Image of The late-night segment quickly gained traction online.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

The late-night segment quickly gained traction online.

“Just imagine… your 79-year-old grandpa stands up and he yells, ‘Open the f------ strait, you crazy b-------, or you’ll be living in h---! Just watch! Praise be to Allah!’” Kimmel said. “You’d put him in the car and drive him straight to the emergency room, right?!”

The bit landed as both a joke and a critique, using humor to question how such rhetoric is perceived depending on who delivers it.

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