Politics Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for 'Forgetting' Wife Melania Is Standing Next to Him as President's Bizarre Behavior Fuels Dementia Rumors Source: mega 'Let’s see. I think this is our first lady,' the POTUS said. Allie Fasanella April 7 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jimmy Kimmel had some jokes about Donald Trump's behavior at the White House Easter Egg Roll. In one awkward moment at the popular event on Monday, April 6, the 79-year-old president seemingly forgot wife Melania Trump was standing right beside him. "So eggs is a big thing and it was a big thing to our great first lady, who’s here someplace. Let’s see. I think this is our first lady," he said as he turned to introduce her.

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Trump: Our great first lady who is here someplace, I think this is our first lady. What do you think of our first lady? She's a movie star. I don't know, do we call her first lady or movie star? pic.twitter.com/K4YESHGLTw — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2026 Source: @acyn/x Donald Trump appeared confused on the balcony of the White House.

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Source: mega Donald Trump seemingly forgot his wife was right beside him at Monday's Easter Egg Roll.

After playing a clip of the incident on Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host said, "You know, we’ve all forgotten which one our wife was at an Easter egg hunt.” Kimmel, 58, then showed another snippet from the event in which Trump asked guests, "Did anybody in the egg industry vote for Kamala [Harris]? A low IQ. She’s a low-IQ person. Who’s a lower-IQ person? [Joe] Biden or Kamala?" The comedian quipped in response, "Every time he speaks, it makes me wonder how Melania is able to not jump off that balcony in front of everyone."

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Donald Trump Faces Backlash Over Expletive-Ridden Post

Source: mega Donald Trump threatened Iran on Easter Sunday.

The Republican commander-in-chief also notably ranted again about Biden allegedly using autopens and his controversial Iran war while speaking at the Egg Roll. Trump's address followed his profanity-laced Easter Sunday post, which has sparked major backlash with concerns about his declining mental health mounting. The POTUS demanded Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, writing on Truth Social, "Open the F-----" Strait, you crazy b-------, or you’ll be living in H--- - JUST WATCH!" before signing off, "Praise be to Allah."

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'This Man Is Deteriorating'

Source: mega Political strategist James Carville said Donald Trump is obviously cognitively declining.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville pointed to the obscene post as proof that Trump's mental fitness is diminishing. "You don’t have to be a neurologist or Dr. Jonathan Reiner or anything like that. We’ve all had experience with people aging," he told MS NOW’s Ari Melber on Monday's episode of The Beat. He continued: "We’ve all had this experience. And you could just look at the guy as just an average person and say, 'This man is deteriorating at a really rapid rate.'"

'Exhibiting All the Signs of Dementia'

Source: mega Dr. Vin Gupta also thinks the president is mentally declining.