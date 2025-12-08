'The View' Stars Joke FIFA Gave Donald Trump a New Award to 'Keep Him Happy and Entertained' Like a '3-Year-Old With a Tchotchke'

Article continues below advertisement

The co-hosts of The View all agreed that the brand new FIFA Peace Prize recently given to Donald Trump is a total farce. On the Monday, December 8, episode the ladies said the honor seemed to just be an easy way for the soccer organization to kiss up to the president before the FIFA World Cup takes place in North America next year.

Ana Navarro Says FIFA Is Buttering Up Donald Trump

Source: @theview/x Ana Navarro believes FIFA gave Donald Trump a new award so he complies with them when the World Cup takes place in North America next year.

"At a time when he is banning people from different countries from being able to get into the United States, FIFA needs people from all over the world who come and see the World Cup games, to be able to get U.S. visas," Ana Navarro stated. "FIFA needs Trump not to send ICE to conduct raids and intimidate people who go to these games like he's threatening to do with the Super Bowl because they have Bad Bunny singing in the [Super Bowl] halftime show."

Source: mega Navarro joked giving the president an award is like giving a 3-year-old a tchotchke.

"So I think Giovanni Infantino, the head of FIFA, has figured out what practically every other world leader, every other corporate leader has figured out, that if you show up with a tchotchke, preferably covered in gold, and give it to the 3-year-old in the Oval Office, he will be entertained and he will be happy," she quipped. Navarro gave examples, noting Apple's Tim Cook gifted Trump a glass apple and Qatar gave the POTUS a private jet.

Ana Navaro Hands Out Medals to Her Costars

"So, all I want to say is, not to be outdone, you get a medal!" the TV star raved as she sat up from her seat and handed each of her costars a gold medal on a red, white and blue ribbon. "And you get a medal! And you get a medal, and you get a medal and I get a medal!"

Is Donald Trump Still Clamoring for the Nobel Peace Prize?

Source: @theview/x Navarro handed out medals to all of her costars to poke fun at Trump's FIFA prize.

Before Navarro's bit, Sunny Hostin admitted she thinks Trump will accept any honor since it's unlikely he'll ever earn the Nobel Peace Prize. "I think the fact that President [Barack] Obama got the Nobel Peace Prize is still living rent-free in this president's mind, and he still wants the Nobel Peace Prize. I don't think he's going to get the Nobel Peace Prize, I don't think he's worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, quite frankly," she spilled. "This is a made-up award for him, this FIFA award."

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin said it seems like people 'can buy' Donald Trump with awards and gifts.