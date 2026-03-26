Jimmy Kimmel Savagely Roasts J.D. Vance With Brutal STD Joke as Iran War Rages On: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Took Shots Against the Trump Administration

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel took major shots at the Trump Administration during his monologue.

"The Iranians have said they will not accept Jared Kushner or Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, as negotiators," Kimmel said. "It's weird that the Iranians don't want to negotiate with Trump's son-in-law, whose primary job experience before this was holding Ivanka's purse," he continued. "It seems very unfriendly." The host explained that the Iranian government instead requested the vice president to lead the conversation amid the conflict.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel savagely roasted J.D. Vance with an STD joke.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Compared J.D. Vance to a Canker Sore

Source: MEGA Iran reportedly considers J.D. Vance as a 'more acceptable diplomatic figure.'

"This is the first time anyone's ever wanted to talk to J.D. Vance," he told the audience, who erupted in laughter. "Sources said that Iran sees J.D. Vance as a more acceptable diplomatic figure than Witkoff and Kushner, in the same way a canker sore is more acceptable than herpes." The shots toward Kushner and Witkoff only continued, with Kimmel saying, "You know how much you have to suck for someone to demand you be replaced by J.D. Vance?"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Violence in Iran Ignited in February

Source: MEGA Violence ignited in late February after the airstrikes led by the United States and Isreal killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The violence in the Middle East began last month when the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on multiple cities across Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Wednesday, March 25, that the president had spent the last three days engaged in "productive conversations" with Iran. She claimed the U.S. was “very close to meeting the core objectives” and that operations were "ahead of schedule," signaling a possible pullback.

Karoline Leavitt Hopes to End Iran Conflict by May

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt addressed the conflict in Iran on March 25.