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Jimmy Kimmel Savagely Roasts J.D. Vance With Brutal STD Joke as Iran War Rages On: Watch

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel and J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made a brutal dig at JD Vance, comparing him to STDs amid reports that Iran wants the vice president to lead negotiations.

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March 26 2026, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel took aim at J.D. Vance with a pointed STD joke during his latest monologue.

During the Wednesday, March 25, broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian began by referencing recent reports that the Iranian government refused to negotiate with Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, or Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

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Jimmy Kimmel Took Shots Against the Trump Administration

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Photo of Jimmy Kimmel took major shots at the Trump Administration during his monologue.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel took major shots at the Trump Administration during his monologue.

"The Iranians have said they will not accept Jared Kushner or Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, as negotiators," Kimmel said.

"It's weird that the Iranians don't want to negotiate with Trump's son-in-law, whose primary job experience before this was holding Ivanka's purse," he continued. "It seems very unfriendly."

The host explained that the Iranian government instead requested the vice president to lead the conversation amid the conflict.

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Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel savagely roasted J.D. Vance with an STD joke.

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Jimmy Kimmel Compared J.D. Vance to a Canker Sore

Photo of Iran reportedly considers J.D. Vance as a 'more acceptable diplomatic figure.'
Source: MEGA

Iran reportedly considers J.D. Vance as a 'more acceptable diplomatic figure.'

"This is the first time anyone's ever wanted to talk to J.D. Vance," he told the audience, who erupted in laughter. "Sources said that Iran sees J.D. Vance as a more acceptable diplomatic figure than Witkoff and Kushner, in the same way a canker sore is more acceptable than herpes."

The shots toward Kushner and Witkoff only continued, with Kimmel saying, "You know how much you have to suck for someone to demand you be replaced by J.D. Vance?"

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Violence in Iran Ignited in February

Photo of Violence ignited in late February after the airstrikes led by the United States and Isreal killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Source: MEGA

Violence ignited in late February after the airstrikes led by the United States and Isreal killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The violence in the Middle East began last month when the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on multiple cities across Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Wednesday, March 25, that the president had spent the last three days engaged in "productive conversations" with Iran.

She claimed the U.S. was “very close to meeting the core objectives” and that operations were "ahead of schedule," signaling a possible pullback.

Karoline Leavitt Hopes to End Iran Conflict by May

Photo of Karoline Leavitt addressed the conflict in Iran on March 25.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt addressed the conflict in Iran on March 25.

“There does not need to be any more death and destruction,” the press secretary said. “But if Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before.”

The POTUS was originally set to visit China in the next couple of weeks, but the trip had been postponed until late May due to the strikes on Iran.

Karoline was asked if she believed the conflict would be over the POTUS' China visit and replied, "I've said, we've always estimated approximately four to six weeks so you can do the math on that.”

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