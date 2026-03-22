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MAGA Influencers and Podcasters Turn on Donald Trump and Each Other Over Iran War

Composite photo of Candace Owens and Tim Dillon.
Source: MEGA; The Tim Dillon Show/YOUTUBE

Joe Kent’s resignation has sparked backlash from pro-Trump podcasters and personalities, exposing rare public divisions inside the MAGA media ecosystem.

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March 22 2026, Updated 12:00 p.m. ET

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The MAGA media machine is showing signs of strain as prominent podcasters and influencers break ranks over President Donald Trump’s decision to launch strikes on Iran, turning a once-unified movement into a loud and very public debate.

At the center of the fallout is the resignation of National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent, who said he could not “in good conscience” support the war, arguing that Iran posed “no imminent threat to our nation.” He further stated that “it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

His decision, and the way he announced it, has become a flashpoint across the online right.

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A Resignation That Rocked Washington

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Image of Joe Kent’s resignation reportedly blindsided the White House.
Source: MEGA

Joe Kent’s resignation reportedly blindsided the White House.

Kent’s resignation letter, posted directly to X and shared more than 250,000 times, reportedly blindsided the White House and triggered internal scrambling. While Kent had informed senior officials he planned to step down, the public nature of his statement intensified the fallout.

Trump quickly distanced himself, calling Kent “weak on security,” while White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back on his claims in a post on X, insisting there was “strong and compelling evidence” that Iran posed a threat.

The backlash didn’t stop inside government circles. Republican lawmakers and pro-Israel figures criticized Kent’s letter, while the administration worked to present a unified front amid growing scrutiny over the war’s rationale.

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Podcasters Break Ranks

Image of Karoline Leavitt insisted there was 'strong and compelling evidence' that Iran posed a threat.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt insisted there was 'strong and compelling evidence' that Iran posed a threat.

Outside Washington, however, the response has been far less cohesive. Influencers who once helped amplify Trump’s message are now openly questioning his decisions.

“The MAGA Coalition is shattered,” Tim Dillon declared, adding that “lost support means MAGA is meaningless.” Shawn Ryan described Kent’s resignation as a “strong” statement, saying, “I hope this wakes some people up.”

Candace Owens called Kent “an American hero, patriot and veteran” and wrote, “Trump is a shameful president.”

Podcaster Myron Gaines argued Kent’s access to classified intelligence made his decision especially significant, saying it was “not the act of someone with doubts.”

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A Movement Built Online Faces a Split

Image of Podcasters amplified divisions across the movement.
Source: The Tim Dillon Show/YOUTUBE

Podcasters amplified divisions across the movement.

Some of the backlash is coming from the so-called “Manosphere,” a network of podcasters and online personalities that played a key role in Trump’s 2024 victory. Introduced to Trump through his son Barron, these figures helped shape a new, digitally driven political base.

Now, that same ecosystem is amplifying dissent.

Unlike traditional political rifts, this divide is unfolding in real time across podcasts, livestreams and social media posts, where reactions are immediate and often escalate quickly into viral moments.

Uncertainty Fuels the Divide

Image of Donald Trump’s media allies showed rare fractures.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s media allies showed rare fractures.

The fractures are deepening as questions swirl around the war itself. Donald and his aides have offered shifting explanations for the conflict’s goals, from addressing an “imminent threat” to broader objectives involving Iran’s military capabilities.

Behind the scenes, officials have expressed concern that the administration may have overestimated how quickly the conflict could be resolved. There are also signs of tension over strategy, with aides suggesting the U.S. and Israel may not share identical end goals.

Joe’s resignation has sharpened those concerns, reinforcing doubts among critics both inside and outside the administration.

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