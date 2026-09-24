Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump TV as Viewership Collapses Days After Launch: 'It Peaked With an Audience of 8,500'

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Jimmy Kimmel is reveling in the dwindling viewership for Trump TV, President Donald Trump's brand new all-Trump, all the time YouTube channel. The comedian and Trump nemesis took aim at the president's vanity project on the September 23 edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

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Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE / YOUTUBE Kimmel took a shot at Trump TV in his monologue.

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Kimmel Skewered Trump TV's Dwindling Viewership

Source: THE WHITE HOUSE / YOUTUBE Trump TV is struggling to crack 1,000 viewers.

Kimmel, 56, first recapped how Trump TV launched as the president enacted a stunning and legally dubious ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House. Contrary to the critical coverage Trump gets from those outlets, Trump TV plays Trump speeches one after the other for 24 hours a day. Unfortunately for the president, after an initial surge in viewership, the channel’s audience plunged to the triple digits within days of its September 21 debut. “It peaked with an audience of about 8,500 people on Monday night. By this morning, they were down to fewer than 500 viewers,” Kimmel explained to his audience. “The only channel doing worse is the Strait of Hormuz."

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Kimmel Suggested Some Trump TV Programming

Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE / YOUTUBE Kimmel suggested some joke programs for Trump TV.

Kimmel wasn't done needling Trump TV. “But don’t worry. The channel is young. It’s new. And our celebrity president is putting together a line of tippy-top-notch programming that’ll have the MAGA faithful tuning in with ratings bigger than the Super Bowl and two other Super Bowls combined,” he joked. Kimmel then rattled off a list of Trump-themed television show puns, including, The All-White Lotus, Survivor: Epstein Island, Pimp My Reflecting Pool, My Two Idiot Sons, and Orange Is the New President. “Streaming exclusively on your grandpa’s Dell computer,” an announcer on the trailer declared. “Trump TV is must-see TV. Literally, if you don’t watch it, you will be deported.”

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Trump TV Is Losing Out to CNN

Source: MEGA Trump TV quickly fell behind CNN's live YouTube channel.

Few live YouTube channels crack more than 20,000 concurrent viewers, but Trump TV's struggles out of the gate mark an embarrassment for the president. On September 24, the channel was pulling in roughly 740 views. At the same time, CNN's live YouTube channel had 1,000 viewers. Trump TV was barely beating out what appeared to be an illegal YouTube Live stream of MS NOW coming from a non-NBC channel, which had 380 viewers at the same time.

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