Jimmy Kimmel Laughs at Donald Trump for Getting Himself Kicked Off TV

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Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel thinks Donald Trump's lack of airtime on TV will drive him crazy.

In solidarity, major TV networks — including Trump-friendly Fox News — protested by suspending their joint live press pool coverage of presidential events, effectively cutting off Trump's direct access to live television. “I mentioned last night that as a result of Trump’s ban on CNN, MS Now, and Politico, the major networks, including Fox, have decided to pull what is known as press pool coverage,” Kimmel explained. “The outlets take turns providing a live TV feed of all the president’s events. But then they have suspended that coverage in protest against the ban, which has to drive Trump even crazier than he already is," he added.

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Source: MEGA The comedian joked Melania Trump has a Ring camera to make sure Donald Trump doesn't enter her bedroom.

Kimmel emphasized how Trump’s attempt to control the media ultimately backfired, leaving the president without the microphones and cameras he craves most. "There’s nothing this man loves more than being on television. And right now, thanks to his own dumb actions, the only camera at the White House is the Ring camera Melania had mounted on her bedroom door to keep him out of it,” Kimmel quipped. Kimmel joked that an earlier media ban on the POTUS may have prevented the situation in the first place. "If only they’d done this nine years ago, we might not be in this situation,” he quipped.

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Inside Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel's show was temporarily suspended after making a joke about Charlie Kirk's death.

ABC temporarily pulled Kimmel's show in September 2025 following backlash over a joke he made about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr publicly targeted ABC and its parent company, Disney, suggesting on a podcast that the network needed to take action against Kimmel "the easy way or the hard way" or face further FCC scrutiny. "Never did I imagine that 12 months later, Trump would do the same thing to himself. He has no cameras following him around anymore. There are no microphones to record what he’s saying,” Kimmel quipped.

Source: MEGA The president banned CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House.