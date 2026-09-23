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Jimmy Kimmel Laughs at Donald Trump for Getting Himself Kicked Off TV

Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

'There’s nothing this man loves more than being on television,' Jimmy Kimmel declared of the president.

Sept. 23 2026, Updated 3:09 p.m. ET

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During his Tuesday monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump for inadvertently kicking himself "off the air" by banning major news outlets from the White House.

The comedian highlighted the irony of Trump’s self-imposed media blackout, which came exactly one year after Kimmel’s own high-profile suspension from ABC.

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Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Donald Trump

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photo of Jimmy Kimmel thinks Donald Trump's lack of airtime on TV will drive him crazy.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel thinks Donald Trump's lack of airtime on TV will drive him crazy.

In solidarity, major TV networks — including Trump-friendly Fox News — protested by suspending their joint live press pool coverage of presidential events, effectively cutting off Trump's direct access to live television.

“I mentioned last night that as a result of Trump’s ban on CNN, MS Now, and Politico, the major networks, including Fox, have decided to pull what is known as press pool coverage,” Kimmel explained.

“The outlets take turns providing a live TV feed of all the president’s events. But then they have suspended that coverage in protest against the ban, which has to drive Trump even crazier than he already is," he added.

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photo of The comedian joked Melania Trump has a Ring camera to make sure Donald Trump doesn't enter her bedroom.
Source: MEGA

The comedian joked Melania Trump has a Ring camera to make sure Donald Trump doesn't enter her bedroom.

Kimmel emphasized how Trump’s attempt to control the media ultimately backfired, leaving the president without the microphones and cameras he craves most.

"There’s nothing this man loves more than being on television. And right now, thanks to his own dumb actions, the only camera at the White House is the Ring camera Melania had mounted on her bedroom door to keep him out of it,” Kimmel quipped.

Kimmel joked that an earlier media ban on the POTUS may have prevented the situation in the first place.

"If only they’d done this nine years ago, we might not be in this situation,” he quipped.

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Inside Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension

photo of Jimmy Kimmel's show was temporarily suspended after making a joke about Charlie Kirk's death.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel's show was temporarily suspended after making a joke about Charlie Kirk's death.

ABC temporarily pulled Kimmel's show in September 2025 following backlash over a joke he made about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr publicly targeted ABC and its parent company, Disney, suggesting on a podcast that the network needed to take action against Kimmel "the easy way or the hard way" or face further FCC scrutiny.

"Never did I imagine that 12 months later, Trump would do the same thing to himself. He has no cameras following him around anymore. There are no microphones to record what he’s saying,” Kimmel quipped.

photo of The president banned CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House.
Source: MEGA

The president banned CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House.

The White House press pool has also boycotted coverage of certain White House events, and on September 21, CNN, MS NOW, and Politico filed a federal lawsuit against Trump and several administration officials.

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