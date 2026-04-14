Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump's Iran Ceasefire With Brutal 'TACO' Joke: 'Mission Accomplished, Everyone!'

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Jimmy Kimmel is turning one of the week’s most volatile geopolitical moments into late-night fodder, zeroing in on President Donald Trump’s abrupt shift from aggressive threats toward Iran to a ceasefire deal. Opening his monologue, Kimmel summed up the whiplash with a single line: “Thankfully, we got a TACO Tuesday instead of a war crimes Wednesday.”

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The ‘TACO’ Joke That Took Over Late Night

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE The host joked that the U.S. got ‘TACO Tuesday’ instead of 'war crimes Wednesday.'

The comedian leaned into the now-viral acronym “TACO” — short for “Trump Always Chickens Out.” “I have to be honest, I don’t like this TACO thing, this ‘Trump always chickens out,’ because it puts him in a corner,” Kimmel said. “I congratulate him for chickening out. I think it was the right thing to do!” Kimmel acknowledged the meme’s global spread, joking that “our president is such a laughing stock, the Japanese are learning to speak English and Spanish just to keep up with what’s going on.”

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Mock Praise for Backing Down

Source: MEGA He sarcastically praised the president for backing down from earlier threats.

While the tone was comedic, Kimmel’s argument was pointed: backing away from escalation was preferable, even if it came after extreme rhetoric. “A lot of presidents, after wasting $40 billion dollars and blowing up a school full of children, would stick with it,” he said. “They would keep going until their demands for the reasons they started this war were met.” “But not Donald Trump,” Kimmel continued. “Our president, he looked at the price of gas, he looked at the polls, he said ‘oops,’ and he tucked his pointy little tail between his porky pink legs and tiptoed right back out to the golf course.” He capped the bit with a sarcastic flourish: “Mission accomplished, everyone! That takes guts right there.”

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From War Threats to Ceasefire

Source: MEGA Donald Trump’s shift from war rhetoric to ceasefire drew both criticism and relief.

The monologue followed a dramatic pivot in Trump’s stance. Over Easter weekend, the president had threatened to wipe out “a whole civilization” and target Iranian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed. Days later, he agreed to a ceasefire, prompting both criticism and relief across the political spectrum. Kimmel framed the reversal as classic Trump: bold threats followed by a rapid retreat, driven less by strategy than by optics.

Not Everyone Is Laughing

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel hesitated to fully embrace the joke.