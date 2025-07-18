Colbert has hosted The Late Show for the past decade, taking over from David Letterman, who helmed the show from its inception until his departure in April 2015.

Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President and Chief Executive Officer of CBS George Cheeks, President of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach and President of CBS Studios David Staph addressed The Late Show's axing in a statement on Thursday.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season. We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire The Late Show franchise at that time,” the statement read. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late-night television.”