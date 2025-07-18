Jimmy Kimmel Slams CBS for Axing Stephen Colbert's Late-Night Show: 'F--- You'
Jimmy Kimmel is standing behind his friend Stephen Colbert after CBS canceled The Late Show.
“Love you, Stephen,” Kimmel, 57, wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 17, alongside a clip of Colbert, 61, announcing the news during that night’s Late Show taping. “F--- you and all your Sheldons CBS.”
Kimmel appeared to be referencing CBS’ hit The Big Bang Theory spinoff, Young Sheldon.
Kimmel's public declaration came hours after Colbert announced that The Late Show With Stephen Colbert would officially be coming to an end in May 2026.
“Before we start the show I want to let you know something that I found out just last night,” Colbert said in the video clip. “Next year will be our last season, the network [CBS] will be ending The Late Show in May.”
As the crowd reacted with loud boos, the beloved host continued, “I share your feelings. It’s not just the end of our show but it’s the end of The Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away. I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners … And I’m grateful to the audience, you, who have joined us every night, in here, out there, and all around the world.”
Colbert has hosted The Late Show for the past decade, taking over from David Letterman, who helmed the show from its inception until his departure in April 2015.
Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President and Chief Executive Officer of CBS George Cheeks, President of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach and President of CBS Studios David Staph addressed The Late Show's axing in a statement on Thursday.
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season. We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire The Late Show franchise at that time,” the statement read. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late-night television.”
The decision was purely “financial” and not “related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”
The statement continued, “Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult. Stephen has taken CBS late night by storm with cutting-edge comedy, a must-watch monologue and interviews with leaders in entertainment, politics, news and newsmakers across all areas. The show has been #1 in late night for nine straight seasons; Stephen’s comedy resonates daily across digital and social media; and the broadcast is a staple of the nation’s zeitgeist. The accomplishments of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert are memorable and significant in performance, quality and stature. With much gratitude, we look forward to honoring Stephen and celebrating the show over the next 10 months alongside its millions of fans and viewers."