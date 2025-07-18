ENTERTAINMENT Stephen Colbert Announces Emotional Goodbye as 'The Late Show' Ends After 10 Seasons Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube Stephen Colbert announced that ‘The Late Show’ will end after 10 seasons — a decision CBS called 'agonizing.'

Stephen Colbert is wrapping up his late-night chapter. During a taping at the Ed Sullivan Theater on Thursday, July 17, the host revealed that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will conclude after 10 seasons. Colbert, who took over in September 2015 following David Letterman’s departure, delivered the news to a shocked audience.

Source: Mega Stephen Colbert told the audience, ‘Next year will be our last season.’

Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube

"Before we start the show, I want you to know something that I found out just last night," Colbert said during his opening monologue. "Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May." His announcement brought boos and gasps from the crowd, which Colbert acknowledged. "It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced," he said. "This is all just going away. And I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners."

Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube The audience gasped when Stephen Colbert announced The Late Show's cancelation.

Reflecting on his time, the former Colbert Report host had nothing but kind words to say about the crew. "I am extraordinarily, deeply grateful to the 200 people who work here. We get to do this show. We get to do this show for each other every day, all day, and I've had the pleasure and the responsibility of sharing what we do every day with you in front of this camera for the last 10 years," he added. Colbert appeared hopeful about the last stretch, saying, "And let me tell you, it is a fantastic job. I wish somebody else was getting it, and it's a job that I'm looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months. It's gonna be fun."

Source: Mega CBS called ending ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert an ‘agonizing decision.’

In a subsequent statement to People, CBS confirmed the decision as a financial move within a tough late-night landscape. "This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount." The network praised Colbert, calling the decision "agonizing."

Source: Mega 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' ran for 10 seasons.