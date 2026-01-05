or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Jimmy Kimmel
OK LogoPolitics

Jimmy Kimmel Thanks Rival Donald Trump for 2026 Critics Choice Win in Fiery Speech

jimmy kimmel thanks trump critics choice win
Source: MEGA;@DiscussingFilm/X

Jimmy Kimmel thanked rival Donald Trump as he accepted his award at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 7:37 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel found an unexpected person to thank for his latest big win — Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, January 4, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host gave the president a pointed shout-out while accepting the award for Best Talk Show at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. The moment comes months after his show was temporarily pulled off the air in September 2025, following references to Trump and comments tied to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

During his acceptance speech, he said, “And most of all, I want to thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom, we would be going home empty-handed tonight.”

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Jimmy Kimmel won Best Talk Show at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.
Source: @DiscussingFilm/X

Jimmy Kimmel won Best Talk Show at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

“So thank you, Mr. President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day,” he added. “It’s been a banner couple of weeks, and we can’t get wait to get back on the air tomorrow night to talk about them.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @DiscussingFilm/X
Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel then shifted his focus to the people who stood by him during the controversy.

“Thanks to all the writers and actors and producers and union members, many of you who are in this room, who supported us, who really stepped forward us and reminded us that we do not take free speech for granted in this city or in this country,” he said, referencing the tense period.

“Your actions were important, and we appreciate them,” he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The late-night show host publicly thanked Donald Trump during his speech.
Source: MEGA

The late-night show host publicly thanked Donald Trump during his speech.

Article continues below advertisement

After his win, Kimmel reflected backstage on the suspension.

“It was almost a near-death experience for me, of course, not literally, but I did feel like Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn watching their own funeral,” Kimmel shared with reporters.

Article continues below advertisement

He went on to explain the emotional response surrounding the show’s brief pause.

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“All this stuff happened and to be here and see that people reacted to it in not just a positive way, but almost a desperate way, we’re like, ‘Oh boy, when they come after the comedians this is when we draw the line.’ We’re really grateful that they drew the line at us,” Kimmel added.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Jimmy Kimmel Live! — which premiered in 2003 — went on a six-day hiatus in September 2025 after backlash over Kimmel’s remarks tied to Kirk’s death.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jimmy Kimmel's show previously faced a temporary suspension in 2025.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel's show previously faced a temporary suspension in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Behind the scenes, insiders said the longtime host is already planning his exit. A source previously told journalist Rob Shuter that Kimmel wants to leave on a high note.

“Internally, they’re calling it his ‘goodbye year.’ Everyone expects him to finish big,” the insider shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source said Kimmel’s final episode could air as early as May 2027.

“Jimmy signed that one-year extension on purpose,” the insider explained. “It wasn’t advertised that way, but everyone at ABC knows exactly what it means — this is his last lap. Full stop.”

Article continues below advertisement

“The audience has shifted to streaming. Ratings have changed. Jimmy knows it’s time,” a separate source added.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jimmy Kimmel might be wrapping up his show in 2027, a source said.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel might be wrapping up his show in 2027, a source said.

Kimmel also reportedly has a bold idea for how he wants the show to end.

“He thinks ending with Trump would be the ultimate finale — one last laugh, one last headline,” a source said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.