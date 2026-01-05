Jimmy Kimmel Thanks Rival Donald Trump for 2026 Critics Choice Win in Fiery Speech

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel found an unexpected person to thank for his latest big win — Donald Trump.

On Sunday, January 4, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host gave the president a pointed shout-out while accepting the award for Best Talk Show at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. The moment comes months after his show was temporarily pulled off the air in September 2025, following references to Trump and comments tied to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. During his acceptance speech, he said, “And most of all, I want to thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom, we would be going home empty-handed tonight.”

Source: @DiscussingFilm/X Jimmy Kimmel won Best Talk Show at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

“So thank you, Mr. President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day,” he added. “It’s been a banner couple of weeks, and we can’t get wait to get back on the air tomorrow night to talk about them.”

Jimmy Kimmel roasts Donald Trump after winning the Critics Choice Awards for Best Talk Show:



“And most of all, I want to thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom, we would be going home empty handed tonight” pic.twitter.com/4JagNhAD2H — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 5, 2026 Source: @DiscussingFilm/X

Kimmel then shifted his focus to the people who stood by him during the controversy. “Thanks to all the writers and actors and producers and union members, many of you who are in this room, who supported us, who really stepped forward us and reminded us that we do not take free speech for granted in this city or in this country,” he said, referencing the tense period. “Your actions were important, and we appreciate them,” he continued.

Source: MEGA The late-night show host publicly thanked Donald Trump during his speech.

After his win, Kimmel reflected backstage on the suspension. “It was almost a near-death experience for me, of course, not literally, but I did feel like Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn watching their own funeral,” Kimmel shared with reporters.

He went on to explain the emotional response surrounding the show’s brief pause.

“All this stuff happened and to be here and see that people reacted to it in not just a positive way, but almost a desperate way, we’re like, ‘Oh boy, when they come after the comedians this is when we draw the line.’ We’re really grateful that they drew the line at us,” Kimmel added.

As OK! previously reported, Jimmy Kimmel Live! — which premiered in 2003 — went on a six-day hiatus in September 2025 after backlash over Kimmel’s remarks tied to Kirk’s death.

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel's show previously faced a temporary suspension in 2025.

Behind the scenes, insiders said the longtime host is already planning his exit. A source previously told journalist Rob Shuter that Kimmel wants to leave on a high note. “Internally, they’re calling it his ‘goodbye year.’ Everyone expects him to finish big,” the insider shared.

Another source said Kimmel’s final episode could air as early as May 2027. “Jimmy signed that one-year extension on purpose,” the insider explained. “It wasn’t advertised that way, but everyone at ABC knows exactly what it means — this is his last lap. Full stop.”

“The audience has shifted to streaming. Ratings have changed. Jimmy knows it’s time,” a separate source added.

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel might be wrapping up his show in 2027, a source said.