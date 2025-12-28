or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jimmy Kimmel
OK LogoNEWS

Jimmy Kimmel to End Late-Night Talk Show in 2027 — With Frenemy Donald Trump as His Final Guest, Insider Claims: He 'Knows It's Time'

image of Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel might end his talk show in May 2027.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 28 2025, Updated 11:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel could be ending his late-night show run in 2027, according to a report.

The host's last show for Jimmy Kimmel Live! could air in May 2027, a source recently told journalist Rob Shuter.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel 'Knows It's Time' to End His Show

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The comedian's show was on a brief hiatus earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

The comedian's show was on a brief hiatus earlier this year.

“Jimmy signed that one-year extension on purpose,” the insider noted, referring to how Kimmel signed a one-year contract extension earlier this month. “It wasn’t advertised that way, but everyone at ABC knows exactly what it means — this is his last lap. Full stop.”

“The audience has shifted to streaming. Ratings have changed. Jimmy knows it’s time,” another source explained.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — which has been on the air since 2003 — was put on a six-day hiatus in September.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jimmy Kimmel made some controversial comments about murdered right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel made some controversial comments about murdered right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

The brief pause went down due to Kimmel's controversial remarks about conservative pundit Charlie Kirk's death.

A different source revealed to Shuter how the comedian, 58, wants go out with a bang. “Internally, they’re calling it his ‘goodbye year.’ Everyone expects him to finish big," they said.

Kimmel also allegedly wants Donald Trump to be his last guest to close out his show.

MORE ON:
Jimmy Kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump and Jimmy Kimmel Have Been Embroiled in a Feud for Years

image of Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump have a contentious relationship.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump have a contentious relationship.

"He thinks ending with Trump would be the ultimate finale — one last laugh, one last headline,” a source said.

The president, 79, and the funnyman have not had an easy relationship in recent years. The two men have often made jabs at each other over their political beliefs.

In Kimmel's holiday address, he blasted Trump during Channel 4's annual Alternative Christmas Message.

“Tyranny is booming” in the United States, he said, adding, “From the free press to science, to medicine, to judicial independence, to the actual White House itself, we are a right mess."

image of Jimmy Kimmel wants Donald Trump as his final late-night show guest.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel wants Donald Trump as his final late-night show guest.

As for Trump, he shamed Kimmel during Kirk's memorial service on September 22, saying the host perpetrates the “nasty” political violence coming from “radical Left,” their “allies in the media” and “paid agitators.”

At the time of Kimmel's short hiatus, Trump praised ABC for canceling the talk show.

“Great News for America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on September 17. “The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even [Stephen] Colbert, if that's possible. That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.