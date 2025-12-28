Jimmy Kimmel to End Late-Night Talk Show in 2027 — With Frenemy Donald Trump as His Final Guest, Insider Claims: He 'Knows It's Time'
Jimmy Kimmel could be ending his late-night show run in 2027, according to a report.
The host's last show for Jimmy Kimmel Live! could air in May 2027, a source recently told journalist Rob Shuter.
Jimmy Kimmel 'Knows It's Time' to End His Show
“Jimmy signed that one-year extension on purpose,” the insider noted, referring to how Kimmel signed a one-year contract extension earlier this month. “It wasn’t advertised that way, but everyone at ABC knows exactly what it means — this is his last lap. Full stop.”
“The audience has shifted to streaming. Ratings have changed. Jimmy knows it’s time,” another source explained.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! — which has been on the air since 2003 — was put on a six-day hiatus in September.
The brief pause went down due to Kimmel's controversial remarks about conservative pundit Charlie Kirk's death.
A different source revealed to Shuter how the comedian, 58, wants go out with a bang. “Internally, they’re calling it his ‘goodbye year.’ Everyone expects him to finish big," they said.
Kimmel also allegedly wants Donald Trump to be his last guest to close out his show.
Donald Trump and Jimmy Kimmel Have Been Embroiled in a Feud for Years
"He thinks ending with Trump would be the ultimate finale — one last laugh, one last headline,” a source said.
The president, 79, and the funnyman have not had an easy relationship in recent years. The two men have often made jabs at each other over their political beliefs.
In Kimmel's holiday address, he blasted Trump during Channel 4's annual Alternative Christmas Message.
“Tyranny is booming” in the United States, he said, adding, “From the free press to science, to medicine, to judicial independence, to the actual White House itself, we are a right mess."
As for Trump, he shamed Kimmel during Kirk's memorial service on September 22, saying the host perpetrates the “nasty” political violence coming from “radical Left,” their “allies in the media” and “paid agitators.”
At the time of Kimmel's short hiatus, Trump praised ABC for canceling the talk show.
“Great News for America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on September 17. “The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even [Stephen] Colbert, if that's possible. That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”