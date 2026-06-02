Jimmy Kimmel Torches Freedom 250 Concert as Lineup Keeps Shrinking

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Jimmy Kimmel did not need much help turning the Freedom 250 concert into late-night material. During his monologue on the May 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian mocked the Great American State Fair after several announced performers either pulled out or distanced themselves from the National Mall event, which is being billed as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

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Jimmy Kimmel Takes Aim at the Lineup

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel joked about the concert’s shrinking lineup.

“They’re also lining up entertainment for what they’re calling the Great American State Fair,” Kimmel said. “This is a big concert in Washington on July 4th to celebrate our 250 years. And what a lineup they have. This is like Coachella for bands that hired their cousin as their tour manager.” The event, organized by Freedom 250, was announced with a nostalgia-heavy roster that included Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, The Commodores, Young MC, Morris Day & The Time, C+C Music Factory and Milli Vanilli. That lineup quickly began falling apart.

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Artists Start Walking Away

Source: MEGA Several performers distanced themselves from the National Mall event.

McBride said the event had been presented to her as nonpartisan, writing on Facebook, “That turned out to be misleading.” The Commodores, Young MC and Morris Day & The Time also backed out or denied involvement. “The listed performers include pop duo Milli Vanilli, one of whom is dead. Pop duo C+C Music Factory, another of whom is dead,” she said.

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Source: MEGA Martina McBride withdrew after questioning the event’s positioning.

She added, “But don’t worry. Bret Michaels, Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, and the guy from the Cracker Barrel logo tootin’ on the jug are in it, so far. We’ll check back on that tomorrow to see if they’re still in.” Michaels has since pulled out as well, saying the event had “evolved” into something “divisive” and citing “threats and safety concerns.”

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Source: MEGA Bret Michaels later exited the event, citing safety concerns.

Kimmel lingered on Milli Vanilli, whose original scandal involved performers Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus lip-syncing to vocals recorded by others. Pilatus died in 1998, and the real studio vocalists behind the act said they had not been asked to perform. “Milli Vanilli, or whatever’s left of Milli Vanilli, put out a statement saying they were never asked to perform and would not be taking part in the concert,” Kimmel said. “How can someone pretend to be Milli Vanilli when Milli Vanilli was pretending to be Milli Vanilli?” Kimmel joked.

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C+C Music Factory’s Bathroom Rant