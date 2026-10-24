Jimmy Kimmel Turns White House 'No-Talent Loser' Attack Into New Monologue Material

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The White House called Jimmy Kimmel a “no-talent loser,” so he did what late-night comedians do with an insult from the most powerful office in the country: built another monologue around it. During the October 15 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel admitted he did not know which of his recent jokes had angered the Trump administration before mocking White House spokesperson Davis Ingle and continuing to joke about President Donald Trump’s team.

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The Offending Mystery Monologue

Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE White House spokesperson Davis Ingle called Jimmy Kimmel a 'no-talent loser' in a public statement.

“The White House also issued a not-so-fabulous statement today about me in response to my monologue,” Kimmel said. “And to be honest, I’m not even sure which one p----- them off.” He then read Ingle’s statement aloud. “Jimmy Kimmel is a no-talent loser who has beclowned himself with tanking ratings and by spewing disgusting lies to his dwindling audience,” it read. “He is so devoid of actual talent that nobody with any common sense would ever watch him unless it was to laugh at his miserable failures.”

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Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

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‘Davis Dingle’ Joins the Monologue

Source: DAVIS INGLE/FACEBOOK Davis Ingle also criticized Jimmy Kimmel’s ratings and accused him of spreading lies to his audience.

“By the way, in case you’re wondering what a person who uses the word ‘beclowned’ looks like, this is ‘Davis Dingle,’” he said before displaying a photograph of Ingle outside Air Force One. “You can see him here clicking on his pen moments before they buckled him into a booster seat on Air Force One,” Kimmel continued.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel mocked Davis Ingle by referring to him as 'Davis Dingle' during the broadcast.

“I’m sorry you don’t think I have talent, Davis. Maybe you’ll like this one,” he added. “What do Katie Zacharia and Pete Hegseth have in common? Neither one of them can pass a bar.”

White House Hands Jimmy Kimmel More Material

Source: MEGA Amore Philip explained that the uncertainty surrounding the dispute could keep the feud going on Jimmy Kimmel’s terms.