Jimmy Kimmel Turns White House 'No-Talent Loser' Attack Into New Monologue Material
Oct. 24 2026, Published 6:54 a.m. ET
The White House called Jimmy Kimmel a “no-talent loser,” so he did what late-night comedians do with an insult from the most powerful office in the country: built another monologue around it.
During the October 15 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel admitted he did not know which of his recent jokes had angered the Trump administration before mocking White House spokesperson Davis Ingle and continuing to joke about President Donald Trump’s team.
The Offending Mystery Monologue
“The White House also issued a not-so-fabulous statement today about me in response to my monologue,” Kimmel said. “And to be honest, I’m not even sure which one p----- them off.”
He then read Ingle’s statement aloud.
“Jimmy Kimmel is a no-talent loser who has beclowned himself with tanking ratings and by spewing disgusting lies to his dwindling audience,” it read. “He is so devoid of actual talent that nobody with any common sense would ever watch him unless it was to laugh at his miserable failures.”
‘Davis Dingle’ Joins the Monologue
“By the way, in case you’re wondering what a person who uses the word ‘beclowned’ looks like, this is ‘Davis Dingle,’” he said before displaying a photograph of Ingle outside Air Force One.
“You can see him here clicking on his pen moments before they buckled him into a booster seat on Air Force One,” Kimmel continued.
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“I’m sorry you don’t think I have talent, Davis. Maybe you’ll like this one,” he added. “What do Katie Zacharia and Pete Hegseth have in common? Neither one of them can pass a bar.”
White House Hands Jimmy Kimmel More Material
“Personal attacks on a late-night comedian almost always help the comedian,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.
“Calling Jimmy Kimmel a ‘no-talent loser’ hands him fresh material, a bigger audience, and the role of the underdog taking on the most powerful office in the country,” she explained. “Comedians thrive on reaction, and the White House just gave him one.”
Philip said the administration may energize its supporters by striking back, but risks appearing “thin-skinned and distracted.”
“The fact that Kimmel does not even know which monologue set it off is the most damaging part,” she said.
“It makes the response look reactive rather than strategic, and it invites him to keep testing which joke lands next,” she noted.
“That uncertainty turns a one-day spat into a running bit,” Philip added, “and a running bit keeps the feud alive on his terms, not theirs.”