Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart, Iconic Pioneer of Television Ministry, Dead at 90

Pioneering televangelist Jimmy Swaggart has passed away at the age of 90 in Louisiana after spending two weeks in the hospital, a family representative confirmed on Tuesday, July 1.

"Today, our hearts are heavy as we share that Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ," the family stated on his Facebook page. "He met his beloved Savior and entered the portals of glory. At the same time, we rejoice knowing that we will see him again one day."

Swaggart's family revealed that he was hospitalized on June 15 following a cardiac arrest.