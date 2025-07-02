Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart, Iconic Pioneer of Television Ministry, Dead at 90
Pioneering televangelist Jimmy Swaggart has passed away at the age of 90 in Louisiana after spending two weeks in the hospital, a family representative confirmed on Tuesday, July 1.
"Today, our hearts are heavy as we share that Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ," the family stated on his Facebook page. "He met his beloved Savior and entered the portals of glory. At the same time, we rejoice knowing that we will see him again one day."
Swaggart's family revealed that he was hospitalized on June 15 following a cardiac arrest.
Brother Jimmy's Complicated Legacy in Televangelism
Swaggart's career, spanning over seven decades, was marked by both significant influence in the evangelical world and a series of public controversies that profoundly impacted his ministry and public perception.
Swaggart pioneered televangelism through his Jimmy Swaggart Telecast. He also founded the SonLife Radio Network (1995) and the SonLife Broadcasting Network (2010), continuing to broadcast his ministry globally. He also recorded numerous gospel albums, selling over 17 million recordings, and often combined music with his preaching in his broadcasts and live crusades.
Swaggart founded the Jimmy Swaggart Bible College in 1984, which at its peak had over 1,500 students. He also authored over 100 books, including an "Expositor's Study Bible" that sold millions of copies, and published The Evangelist magazine for five decades
Despite this, his career was significantly overshadowed by a series of highly-publicized scandals, particularly concerning sexual misconduct.
Among tihs was the 1988 prostitution scandal, after he was caught in a compromising situation with a prostitute in a New Orleans motel. This led to his infamous televised "I have sinned" confession in February 1988, where he tearfully admitted wrongdoing without explicitly detailing his sin. The Assemblies of God, his denomination, defrocked him shortly thereafter.
His troubles continued when he was stopped by police in California with another prostitute in his car in 1991.
When questioned by his congregation, he reportedly stated, "The Lord told me it's flat none of your business," which further eroded public trust and led to continued criticism.
Swaggart maintained his ministry independently after being defrocked by the Assemblies of God. He continued to preach and lead the Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge, La., into his late 80s.
Swaggart also faced scrutiny for his personal wealth and lavish lifestyle, which many viewed as contradictory to the humble image often projected by religious leaders.