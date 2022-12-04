J.J. Hebert Is The Celebrity Matchmaker For Books

“The celebrity endorsement services my company provides is akin to any business hiring a celebrity to promote a product, a book in this case,” J.J. Hebert explained. “In most instances, the authors we work with are initially unknown and so it helps to add a celebrity to their book. Putting a celebrity on YouTube discussing the book acts like a TV commercial… one that can be embedded on the author’s website or any website and shared all over the world on social media. And having a celebrity write the foreword attaches that celebrity to the book itself, giving the book a sort of celebrity status that can help capture sales and add a level of notability to the project.”

Obviously, one celebrity might be a better fit than another when it comes to the promotion of a particular book. It wouldn’t necessarily make sense to have Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington promoting a book about women’s issues, unless the book had a business angle. Similarly, one wouldn’t look to Kate Flannery to promote their book on accounting.