“It feels a bit weird to catch that much heat from the creator of Harry Potter, especially when I clearly look like what would have happened to him if they left him in that cupboard for the rest of his life,” Oliver noted, adding he “stands by everything” he said last year that set off Rowling in the first place.

When addressing trans participation in sports in November 2024, he said, “There are vanishingly few trans girls competing in high schools anywhere. Even if there were more, trans kids — like all kids — vary in athletic ability and there is no evidence they pose any threat to safety or fairness… if you genuinely want to address the biggest concern for most girls who play high school sports, you’d be less worried about this and more about the creepy assistant volleyball coach who keeps liking their posts on f----- Instagram.”

At the time, Rowling’s noted she kept coming up “against men” who had the “very same talking points” Oliver did.