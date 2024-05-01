J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Views Make Daniel Radcliffe 'Really Sad' as He Vows to Continue Advocating for LGBTQ+ Community
Daniel Radcliffe is grateful J.K. Rowling wrote the Harry Potter series, but he definitely doesn’t care for her anti-transgender views.
In a new interview published Tuesday, April 30, Radcliffe, who portrayed Harry Potter himself in the movie adaptation of Rowling’s famed collection of novels, revealed he has not spoken to the award-winning author since she infamously posted transphobic tweets in June 2020.
When it comes to Rowling’s controversial views, Radcliffe admitted, "It makes me really sad, ultimately. Because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote, and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic."
While he can appreciate her craft, Radcliffe can’t find it in him to respect her views, as the 34-year-old has been an avid advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and a longtime participant in the Trevor Project, for quite some time.
Following Rowling's June 2020 remarks, Radcliffe released a statement through the Trevor Project, powerfully declaring: "Transgender women are women."
Now, The Lost City actor reflected: "I'd worked with the Trevor Project for 12 years and it would have seemed like, I don't know, immense cowardice to me to not say something."
"I wanted to try and help people that had been negatively affected by the comments. And to say that if those are Jo's views, then they are not the views of everybody associated with the Potter franchise," he explained.
Radcliffe acknowledge his success as the star of Harry Potter "would not have happened without" Rowling and "nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person," however, "that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life."
Most recently, Rowling reignited her feud with Radcliffe and his fellow Harry Potter costar Emma Watson, 34, when the 58-year-old responded to a fan declaring they were "waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology" — though the author warned them not to waste their breath.
"Celebs who cozied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatized detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single s-- spaces," Rowling responded at the time.
Briefly addressing the matter, Radcliffe concluded: "I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that."
The Atlantic interviewed Radcliffe about Rowling.