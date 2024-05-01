J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Views Make Daniel Radcliffe 'Really Sad' as He Vows to Continue Advocating for LGBTQ+ Community

When it comes to Rowling’s controversial views, Radcliffe admitted, "It makes me really sad, ultimately. Because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote, and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic."

While he can appreciate her craft, Radcliffe can’t find it in him to respect her views, as the 34-year-old has been an avid advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and a longtime participant in the Trevor Project, for quite some time.