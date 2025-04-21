Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel Are Bikini Goals in New Tropic of C Campaign: Photos
Get ready to dive into summer! Supermodel and entrepreneur Candice Swanepoel just dropped the latest collection from her luxury swimwear brand, Tropic of C with Victoria’s Secret, and it’s giving major island goddess energy.
Even better? She brought along her real-life bestie and fellow supermodel Joan Smalls for the ride, making us ready to book a beach getaway with our best gal pal. The dynamic duo reunited to bring Swanepoel's vision to life with renowned fashion photographer Yulia Gorbachenko.
They traveled to the pink sand beaches of Harbour Island, Bahamas, where the shimmering golds, cool aqua blues and soft earth tones of the swimwear really stood out. Swanepoel even debuted a fresh new look just for the shoot!
“Creating this collection and bringing it to life with people I love and respect is such a joy,” Swanepoel shared. “It’s not just about making beautiful swim pieces — it’s about growing creatively and personally. Being able to do this with Joan and my long-time partners at Victoria’s Secret makes it even more special.”
The new Tropic of C x Victoria’s Secret summer collection inspired by the ethereal essence is now available on VictoriasSecret.com and in select Victoria’s Secret stores. Expect signature one-pieces, sleek two-piece sets and ultra-chic swimwear apparel in plus a few exclusive pieces curated especially for Victoria’s Secret.
With prices starting at $90 and sizes ranging from XS to XL, this is one collection you’ll want to live in all summer long.
Ready to make waves? Shop the new Tropic of C summer collection here.