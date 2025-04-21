Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel Are Bikini Goals in New Tropic of C Campaign: Photos

The new Tropic of C x Victoria’s Secret summer collection inspired by the ethereal essence is now available on VictoriasSecret.com and in select Victoria’s Secret stores. Expect signature one-pieces, sleek two-piece sets and ultra-chic swimwear apparel in plus a few exclusive pieces curated especially for Victoria’s Secret.

With prices starting at $90 and sizes ranging from XS to XL, this is one collection you’ll want to live in all summer long.