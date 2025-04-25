COUPLES Joan Vassos and Fiancé Chock Chapple Have 'Taken a Step Back' From Wedding Planning: 'We Got Really Busy' Source: @joan_vassos/Instagram Joan Vassos confirmed she and Chock Chapple have 'taken a step back' from wedding planning.

Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos and her fiancé, Chock Chapple, are putting wedding plans on pause — for now.

“We kind of came off the show talking about wedding plans and then we got really busy,” Vassos shared in a new interview. “We had no idea how busy post-show [life] is and we’ve kind of just taken a step back. We’re gonna get married but just don’t know exactly when.” Vassos has been busy getting ready for her oldest son’s wedding in August and “vacation plans." “I think once we get toward the winter, we’ll maybe start making plans,” she noted of her and Chapple picking back up the conversation.

As for what type of wedding she wants, Vassos explained, “I originally said we just spent all this time on film, let’s just do an intimate, family, close little wedding. But then, as I have talked to so many people out there about the hope that they felt after our show, I feel a little like we would be leaving them at the doorstep and not inviting them to the final part of our journey.” She added it “wouldn’t be the right thing to do” having done “all this” on TV, as “people are invested” in her and Chapple’s relationship. While she noted it’s “flattering that [fans] care about it all," she confirmed they will do “an intimate wedding” where they will “release pictures or something" down the line.

“But I don’t want to desert everybody that is invested in this journey,” Vassos added. Vassos and Chapple got engaged on the season finale of The Golden Bacehlorette, which aired on November 13, 2024. Aside from focusing on her wedding, Vassos is staying busy as an ambassador for PanCAN PurpleStride, a walk to end pancreatic cancer.

