Joanne Woodward's Brave Last Days: Paul Newman's 93-Year-Old Widow Losing Her Battle With Alzheimer's Disease

Screen legend Joanne Woodward’s brave 16-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease is coming to an end as family friends revealed the 93-year-old is in her final days, OK! has learned.

A friend revealed Paul Newman’s widow — who won a Best Actress Oscar for 1957’s The Three Faces of Eve — now receives at-home hospice care. She’s said to be surrounded by the daughters she shared with Newman — Nell, 64, Melissa, 61, and Claire, 57 — as well as Paul’s girls Susan, 70, and Stephanie, 69, with his first wife, Jackie Witte. “At this point, the best that can be done for Joanne is to keep her comfortable while waiting for the inevitable,” noted the friend. “It’s a tribute to her courage and determination she has lived with this debilitating disease as long as she has.”