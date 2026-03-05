or
Article continues below advertisement
'Outspoken' Jodie Sweetin Admits She and Candace Cameron Bure 'Sit on Different Sides of Things' in Rare Political Comment

Jodie Sweetin commented on 'Full House' costar Candace Cameron Bure's political stance in an interview.

March 5 2026, Published 7:17 a.m. ET

Jodie Sweetin is getting candid about how she differs from her longtime Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure.

During an appearance on the podcast “Only Child with Bob the Drag Queen,” Sweetin opened up about the pair’s differing viewpoints. The actress admitted that although they grew up together on television, they don’t always see eye to eye on politics.

image of Jodie Sweetin opened up about her political views during a podcast.
Jodie Sweetin opened up about her political views during a podcast.

"You know, we sit on very opposite sides of things, and I’m just kind of a loud, outspoken b----- about a lot of things, and that’s not going to stop me. And if that ain’t you, that ain’t you,” the 44-year-old said, referring to Bure, who played the oldest Tanner daughter, D.J.

Sweetin then added, "Candace does her thing."

The two actresses famously starred as sisters on the hit ABC sitcom Full House from 1987 to 1995. Years later, they reunited for the Netflix revival, Fuller House, which ran from 2016 to 2020.

image of The star and Candace Cameron Bure disagree on politics.
The star and Candace Cameron Bure disagree on politics.

Even though their views differ today, Sweetin acknowledged that the end of Full House was a difficult transition for her.

"I was really lost, I think, in like my teens, early 20s, about what I was supposed to do next," she admitted.

Sweetin began playing Stephanie Tanner when she was just 5 years old and remained on the show until its finale in 1995, when she was 13.

Over the years, Sweetin has become known for being outspoken about her beliefs. She frequently advocates for LGBTQIA+ rights, reproductive freedom and the Black Lives Matter movement.

image of The actresses starred together on 'Full House.'
The actresses starred together on 'Full House.'

Still, the actress made it clear that despite their differences, she and Bure remain cordial.

“We’ve lived very different lifestyles. We just exist in sort of very different worlds,” she explained. “But she is still someone whom I’ve known since I was 5 years old. So it’s like family members ... maybe we don’t talk all the time, and I know that if politics comes up, it is not going to go well, but I don’t hate you, and I’m not going to not hug you. But I’m also not going to keep my mouth shut.”

Meanwhile, Bure has also shared her own views publicly. In 2025, she posted about Donald Trump’s inauguration on Instagram.

“Happy Inauguration Day!!! ❤️✨🇺🇸,” the actress wrote while sharing photos and videos from the event, including a moment of Trump kissing his wife, Melania Trump.

image of Jodie Sweetin said they have very different lifestyles.
Jodie Sweetin said they have very different lifestyles.

Candace also posted a photo of Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, along with a clip of Carrie Underwood performing “America the Beautiful.”

“God Bless America 🙏🏼,” she added.

