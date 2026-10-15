Jodie Sweetin Gets Emotional Discussing 'Full House' Costar Dave Coulier's Cancer Battle
Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:29 a.m. ET
Jodie Sweetin became emotional while discussing her Full House costar Dave Coulier's cancer battle, sharing an update on his health eight months after he announced he was in remission from tongue cancer.
Speaking to People, Sweetin said Coulier was doing well and described the special bond they still share with their former costars.
She recently spent a weekend at his house with Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler on the ABC sitcom.
"Sitting around and having coffee with him in the morning meant so much," she said.
Sweetin also recalled seeing Coulier at an arts fundraiser in Detroit, describing the reunion as "so much fun."
"He’s doing great," she said.
Jodie Sweetin Says 'Full House' Cast Is Still Close
Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, said her friendship with Coulier and the rest of the cast has continued long after the show ended.
Coulier portrayed Joey Gladstone, Danny Tanner’s best friend, who was also known as Uncle Joey.
"We’re still super close," she revealed.
"We’re all doing 90s Con in Hartford this coming weekend. Yeah, we’re like obnoxiously annoyingly close… We’re a family," she added.
Full House aired for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995, bringing Sweetin and Coulier together on screen for more than three decades of friendship.
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Dave Coulier Reveals Cancer Remission
Coulier announced in February that he was in remission from tongue cancer after revealing his diagnosis in December.
He had also battled Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which he overcame nearly a year earlier.
"It’s been a roller coaster ride for sure," Coulier said on Good Morning America.
"I’m in remission with both cancers. And what a journey this has been," he added.
Dave Coulier Shares Health Update After Weight Loss
Three months later, Coulier addressed fans who noticed changes in his appearance and voice.
In an Instagram video, he explained that treatment had affected his ability to eat and speak. He also revealed that he had lost 45 pounds after going months without solid food.
Coulier spoke directly to those who had noticed the differences.
"Hi everyone, it’s me Dave, and I haven’t posted in quite a while and the last time I did some of you said that I look differently, and I sound differently, and I do," he said at the beginning of the video.
"And what you’re seeing is the side effects of extensive radiation that I went through for carcinoma in my throat… It’s affected my ability to speak, some of you have said that I speak differently," he continued.
"So you’re right on with what you’re seeing and what you’re hearing," Coulier added.