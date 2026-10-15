Jodie Sweetin Gets Emotional Discussing 'Full House' Costar Dave Coulier's Cancer Battle

Jodie Sweetin shared an emotional update on Dave Coulier’s health following his cancer treatment.

Jodie Sweetin became emotional while discussing her Full House costar Dave Coulier's cancer battle, sharing an update on his health eight months after he announced he was in remission from tongue cancer.

Speaking to People, Sweetin said Coulier was doing well and described the special bond they still share with their former costars.

She recently spent a weekend at his house with Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler on the ABC sitcom.

"Sitting around and having coffee with him in the morning meant so much," she said.

Sweetin also recalled seeing Coulier at an arts fundraiser in Detroit, describing the reunion as "so much fun."

"He’s doing great," she said.