Jodie Sweetin Praises 'Full House' Costar Lori Loughlin for Leaving 'Dead Weight' Husband Mossimo Giannulli
May 22 2026, Updated 3:58 p.m. ET
Jodie Sweetin didn't hold back when asked about former Full House costar Lori Loughlin's new look.
“She looks gorgeous!" the actress gushed to Us Weekly at The Abbey’s 35th anniversary party in West Hollywood on Wednesday, May 20. "I haven’t seen her in a while, but I’m sure she looks absolutely amazing.”
She continued, "There’s nothing like dropping some dead weight to get you back out there looking cute. Her and [daughter] Olivia look exactly the same. And you know what? Bless.”
Like Mother, Like Daughter
Loughlin, 61, who is mom to Isabella Giannulli, 27, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26, with ex Mossimo Giannulli, 62, has been supporting Olivia by touting her beauty brand o.piccola online in a video that went viral on Tuesday, May 12.
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Relationship History
The couple wed in 1997, and announced their split in October 2025 after 28 years of marriage.
“They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage," Lori's publicist Elizabeth Much said at the time. "There are no legal proceedings at this time.”
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Were in Prison for College Scandal
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The pair were caught up in the 2019 Varsity Blues college admissions scandal that also affected Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman.
For their part, Lori and Mossimo were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters Isabella and Olivia into the University of Southern California.
They both did jail time. Lori was sentenced to two months in 2020 while the fashion designer completed his five-month stint in 2021.
Reason Behind Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Split Revealed
An insider revealed to People in January 2026 that the Full House star remains "still extremely angry" with the fashion designer.
According to Page Six, the tipping point in their relationship came when Lori discovered "incriminating" text messages on her estranged husband’s phone.
“Mossimo had used Lori for years,” a source told the outlet. “She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse.”
John Stamos Branded Mossimo Giannulli a 'Terrible Narcissist'
This isn't the first time Lori's costars have spoken ill of Mossimo.
Lori's Full House love interest, John Stamos, called Mossimo a “terrible narcissist” in an October 20, 2025, “Good Guys” podcast appearance after news of the split broke.
“I'm just heartbroken for her right now,” he said on the show. “She’s just devastated. For a girl who has lived her life really well, a good person, a good mother, a good wife — I know all this for a fact — to be thrown into now this separation and exploding, blowing up her family this way. I just hate to see her go through this. I really do.”
John has remained close to Lori since their Full House days.
“I said, ‘Look, all the negativity or hard hardships that you've been through in your life is connected to this guy,’” he said he told Lori about Mossimo. “Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core. She put up with a lot over the years of this guy. And again, I'm not going to get into the relationship. It's not my business. I mean, I know a lot, and I was by her side through a lot of it. She is an angel, and she always made things better. She cleaned everything up. He's a very successful dude.”
John called him “a terrible narcissist.”
“I pray for this guy,” the actor said. “I pray that he gets a hold of whatever hole that he's trying to fill, however he's trying to fill it. I pray that he realizes that what he had was everything that anyone could ever hope for and that he gets some help. I think this guy needs help.”