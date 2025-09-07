ENTERTAINMENT Jodie Sweetin Embraces Her 'Full House' Legacy: 'I Will Be Stephanie Tanner Forever' Source: MEGA Jodie Sweetin proudly said she'll always be Stephanie Tanner. OK! Staff Sept. 7 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Jodie Sweetin embraces her enduring identity as Stephanie Tanner, a role that remains synonymous with her career. The actress, now 43, has come to terms with her lasting association with the beloved character from Full House.

"I will be Stephanie Tanner forever," she told PEOPLE in an interview. "And I've come to be really okay with that over the last 20 years."

Source: Warner Bros. TV/YOUTUBE;MEGA Jodie Sweetin is best known for playing Stephanie Tanner on 'Full House.'

Sweetin's reflection comes as she promotes her latest Lifetime film, Dateless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life, where she portrays Noelle Miller, a recently single mother striving to protect her son from online dangers.

Source: @Netflix/YOUTUBE Jodie Sweetin reprised her role as Stephanie Tanner in 'Fuller House.'

Reprising her role in the Netflix sequel series, Fuller House, marked a significant turning point in Sweetin's career. "I kind of walked away from the business at some point in my late 20s and was working in other fields, and I was totally fine. I was happy," she admitted. "I would've continued on that, but getting the chance to come back and do Fuller and bring Stephanie back to life was amazing and wonderful."

She added, "It also gave me the opportunity to do other things because I think finally people were like, 'Oh, you're an adult now.'"

Like many former child stars, Sweetin recognizes the struggle to evolve beyond their youthful roles. She noted that stars like Dakota Fanning, Jodie Foster and Ron Howard encountered similar challenges as they seek to redefine their careers. "For a while, people only think that you're capable of the thing that they've come to see you as," she explained.

Source: MEGA Jodie Sweetin starred in multiple Lifetime and Hallmark movies.

Jodie Sweetin discussed her Lifetime film 'Dateless to Dangerous' and her shift to dramatic roles on 'Barely Famous.'

In a recent episode of "Barely Famous," Sweetin revealed that fans often call her "Stephanie," and she welcomes it. "Most people grew up seeing me as the middle Tanner daughter, and I feel no resentment about the lasting association," she shared. "I get to do what I do and continue to do it 37, 38 years later because people fell in love with Stephanie. Like, I'm not mad at that."

Source: MEGA Jodie Sweetin was spotted on set of her film.

Since Full House wrapped in 1995, Sweetin has starred in several Hallmark films, including Finding Santa (2017), A Cozy Christmas Inn (2022) and The Heiress and the Handyman (2024).