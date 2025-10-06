Jodie Turner-Smith's Insensitive Question to Taylor Swift Was Edited Out of Graham Norton's Show, Audience Member Reveals
Oct. 6 2025, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show reportedly included a question from Jodie Turner-Smith that was insensitive, and an audience member claims it was edited out.
Swift, 35, made a rare appearance on the BBC show on Thursday, October 2, which was filmed hours before her album The Life of a Showgirl hit streaming platforms.
Taylor Swift Was Asked an Insensitive Question
An eyewitness who allegedly was present for filming and later rewatched it says producers cut an awkward moment between Turner-Smith, 39, and Swift, which began surrounding a conversation about the singer’s upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce.
“One of the other guests, Jodie, said to Taylor, ‘What about babies?’ Now I know what she meant, she was asking Taylor, ‘Are you gonna have babies soon?’” the user explained in a TikTok, where she recounted the filming experience.
The Insensitive Question Was Edited Out
The “Love Story” singer believed the question stemmed from children attending the wedding, so she replied that only adults would be present at the nuptials.
“I feel like that should have been the end of it, but it wasn’t. ‘Cause then she then said, ‘No, no, are you gonna have babies?'" the social media user continued. “And I was like, girl … First of all you don’t ask someone that. You should know better than to ask someone that.”
Graham Norton Stepped In
The audience member explained the question made her feel very “uncomfortable,” and host Graham Norton swiftly stepped in.
“Graham was so on top of it. Instantly, he went, ‘That’s an off-camera conversation to have,’ and they moved on,” she concluded. “That one was a big [moment] that got cut out.”
Fans in the comments section agreed with the creator and applauded Norton for professionally guiding the conversation away from the sensitive topic.
Taylor Swift Released Her 12th Studio Album
“Graham Norton is a sweetheart. You can tell there is a genuine and mutual affection between him and Taylor. Seeing as she chose his show as the only UK TV interview. You’re also so lucky to get in,” one fan commented.
Meanwhile, another user added, “How awkward to ask her if she’s going to have children! In front of a huge audience too! Thank goddess Graham managed to move it on and also that it got cut.”
Swift released her 12th studio album, Life of a Showgirl, on October 3. The 12-track album seemingly includes many nods to the people in her life, including Kelce, Blake Lively, Charlie XCX and more.