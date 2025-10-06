All the People Taylor Swift Alludes to on Her Album 'The Life of a Showgirl': From Charli XCX to Kayla Nicole and More

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively

Source: MEGA Blake Lively and Taylor Swift sparked fallout rumors after the former's legal battle with Justin Baldoni emerged.

Brittany Mahomes

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes became friends as WAGs.

Brittany Mahomes is also linked to "Cancelled!" due to the controversies she has faced in recent years, including her public support of Donald Trump. In September 2024, the POTUS namedropped Mahomes after Swift formally endorsed Kamala Harris before the election. "Well I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth," said Trump. "It was only a matter of time. You couldn't possibly endorse [Joe] Biden. But [Taylor's] a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace." He continued, "But I like Brittany. Brittany is great. She's the one I like much better than Taylor Swift. Wife of the great quarterback. I think she's terrific."

Charli XCX

Source: MEGA Charli XCX shared a cryptic video amid feud rumors with Taylor Swift.

The Life of a Showgirl also fuels a "Bad Blood" buzz between Swift and Charli XCX through the track "Actually Romantic." "I heard you call me 'Boring Barbie' when the coke's got you brave / High-fived my ex and then said you're glad he ghosted me / Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face/ Some people might be offended / But it's actually sweet / All the time you've spent on me," Swift cryptically sings. Swifties suggest the title is also a play on the 33-year-old British singer-songwriter's 2018 song "Everything is Romantic."

Elizabeth Taylor

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift references late actress Elizabeth Taylor multiple times on her new album.

The second track from The Life of a Showgirl, "Elizabeth Taylor," references the late film actress Elizabeth Taylor. In addition to the title serving as a nod to Taylor, Swift mentions her name multiple times throughout the track, including "Elizabeth Taylor / Do you think it's forever? /That view of Portofino was on my mind when you called me at the Plaza Athénée" and "I'd cry my eyes violet, Elizabeth Taylor." Swift also sings the lines "The best booth at Musso & Frank's," "My white diamonds" and "In the papers, on the screen, and in their minds," which pay homage to Taylor.

Jeff Lang

Source: MEGA Jeff Lang died in 2010.

The lyrics of Swift's "Ruin the Friendship" are about a high school girl experiencing unrequited love, although the emotional track also suggests it might be about her childhood friend, Jeffrey Lang, who died in November 2010. "When I left school I lost track of you / Abigail called me with the bad news / Goodbye / And we'll never know why," she sings. "It was not an invitation / But I flew home anyway / With so much left to say / It was not convenient, no / But I whispered at the grave / 'Should've kissed you anyway'… My advice is always ruin the friendship / Better that than regret it / For all time."

Kayla Nicole

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, dated Kayla Nicole for roughly five years.

Fans speculate that Swift's song "Opalite" throws shade at Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole as she appears to detail her now-fiancé's relationships before they began dating. "You couldn't understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone and you were just a pose," she sang in the apparent dig. "And don't we try to love love? We give it all we got / You finally left the table, and what a simple thought / You're starving 'til you're not." In a since-deleted video on X, Kelce asked his then-girlfriend to "Just drink the wine so we can go." After declaring she "loved it here," Nicole told Kelce she would not "seek validation from a bunch of strangers on the internet" if "someone sometimes would pay [her] attention." "Oh, my God. Get off your phone. Get off your phone. … You're not even drinking your wine anymore, can we go?" Kelce replied.

Matty Healy

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were first romantically linked in December 2014 before reigniting the buzz in 2023.

Swift appears to take a swipe at Matty Healy in her song "Actually Romantic," which is allegedly a pointed jab at Charli. In May 2023, Swift and Healy were romantically linked following her breakup with Joe Alwyn. The buzz died down a month later.

Scott Borchetta

Source: MEGA Scott Borchetta is the founder of Big Machine Records.

Swift changes the point-of-view and sings she "will be your father figure" in the song "Father Figure," which seemingly critiques Big Machine Records founder Scott Borchetta. She croons, "I'll be your father figure, I drink that brown liquor / I can make deals with the devil because my d---'s bigger / This love is pure profit, just step into my office / I dry your tears with my sleeve." "Said, 'They want to see you rise, they don't want you to reign' / I showed you all the tricks of the trade / All I ask is for your loyalty / My dear protégé," Swift channels her emotions in the second verse. In the final chorus, Swift drops the mysterious line, "You want a fight, you found it / I got the place surrounded."

Travis Kelce

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August.