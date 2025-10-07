Jodie Turner-Smith Praises Taylor Swift Despite Asking Alleged Insensitive Question During 'The Graham Norton Show'

Article continues below advertisement

Jodie Turner-Smith sent a heartfelt message to Taylor Swift days after reports surfaced that she asked the singer an insensitive question about her future family plans. Turner-Smith, 39, shared a carousel of photos documenting the press tour promoting her upcoming film, Tron: Ares, which included four photos with Swift, 35, on the set of The Graham Norton Show. “@taylorswift you’re an absolute babe!” the actress added as a caption. “my love for you grows with each encounter! thrilled for you and all you’ve accomplished, and YES, i’m always gonna have piping hot tea for you 😹”

Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Sweet Message to Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA; BBC Jodie Turner-Smith shared a sweet message dedicated to Taylor Swift.

Turner-Smith’s message comes days after an audience member of The Graham Norton Show alleged that the White Noise actress asked the “Love Story” singer, 35, an insensitive question that was edited out of the segment, which was filmed just hours before her album The Life of a Showgirl hit streaming platforms. “One of the other guests, Jodie, said to Taylor, ‘What about babies?’ Now I know what she meant, she was asking Taylor, ‘Are you gonna have babies soon?’” an eyewitness explained in a TikTok, where she recounted the filming experience.

Jodie Turner-Smith Allegedly Asked Taylor Swift an Insensitive Question

Source: BBC Jodie Turner-Smith allegedly asked Taylor Swift an insensitive question.

The “You Belong With Me” singer reportedly believed the question referred to children attending the wedding and clarified that only adults would be present. “I feel like that should have been the end of it, but it wasn’t. ‘Cause then she then said, ‘No, no, are you gonna have babies?'" the social media user continued. “And I was like, girl … First of all you don’t ask someone that. You should know better than to ask someone that.”

Jodie Turner-Smith's Question Made Viewers 'Uncomfortable'

Source: BBC Taylor Swift appeared on 'The Graham Norton Show' hours before the release of her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

The social media user explained that Turner-Smith’s question made her feel very “uncomfortable,” and host Graham Norton swiftly stepped in to guide the conversation in another direction. “Graham was so on top of it. Instantly, he went, ‘That’s an off-camera conversation to have,’ and they moved on,” she concluded. “That one was a big [moment] that got cut out.”

Fans Applauded Graham Norton's Response

Source: MEGA Fans agreed that Jodie Turner-Smith's question would be considered insensitive.