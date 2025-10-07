or
Jodie Turner-Smith Praises Taylor Swift Despite Asking Alleged Insensitive Question During 'The Graham Norton Show'

Jodie Turner-Smith sent a heartfelt message to Taylor Swift days after she allegedly asked the singer an insensitive question about her family plans.

Oct. 7 2025, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

Jodie Turner-Smith sent a heartfelt message to Taylor Swift days after reports surfaced that she asked the singer an insensitive question about her future family plans.

Turner-Smith, 39, shared a carousel of photos documenting the press tour promoting her upcoming film, Tron: Ares, which included four photos with Swift, 35, on the set of The Graham Norton Show.

“@taylorswift you’re an absolute babe!” the actress added as a caption. “my love for you grows with each encounter! thrilled for you and all you’ve accomplished, and YES, i’m always gonna have piping hot tea for you 😹”

Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Sweet Message to Taylor Swift

Turner-Smith’s message comes days after an audience member of The Graham Norton Show alleged that the White Noise actress asked the “Love Story” singer, 35, an insensitive question that was edited out of the segment, which was filmed just hours before her album The Life of a Showgirl hit streaming platforms.

“One of the other guests, Jodie, said to Taylor, ‘What about babies?’ Now I know what she meant, she was asking Taylor, ‘Are you gonna have babies soon?’” an eyewitness explained in a TikTok, where she recounted the filming experience.

Jodie Turner-Smith Allegedly Asked Taylor Swift an Insensitive Question

The “You Belong With Me” singer reportedly believed the question referred to children attending the wedding and clarified that only adults would be present.

“I feel like that should have been the end of it, but it wasn’t. ‘Cause then she then said, ‘No, no, are you gonna have babies?'" the social media user continued. “And I was like, girl … First of all you don’t ask someone that. You should know better than to ask someone that.”

Jodie Turner-Smith's Question Made Viewers 'Uncomfortable'

The social media user explained that Turner-Smith’s question made her feel very “uncomfortable,” and host Graham Norton swiftly stepped in to guide the conversation in another direction.

“Graham was so on top of it. Instantly, he went, ‘That’s an off-camera conversation to have,’ and they moved on,” she concluded. “That one was a big [moment] that got cut out.”

Fans Applauded Graham Norton's Response

Fans in the comments section agreed with the witness and applauded the host for steering the conversation away from the touchy topic.

“Graham Norton is a sweetheart. You can tell there is a genuine and mutual affection between him and Taylor. Seeing as she chose his show as the only UK TV interview. You’re also so lucky to get in,” one fan commented.

Meanwhile, another user added, “How awkward to ask her if she’s going to have children! In front of a huge audience too! Thank goddess Graham managed to move it on and also that it got cut.”

